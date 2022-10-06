Overwatch 2 going offline as Blizzard rolls out fixes

Blizzard Entertainment said it’s taking Overwatch 2 offline Thursday evening in an effort to roll out fixes to the game, which launched in a largely unplayable state on Tuesday and has been rocky since. During two separate windows on Thursday, Overwatch 2 servers will be down while bug fixes and database upgrades roll out.

Here’s Blizzard’s expected downtime schedule for Overwatch 2, according to a post on the developer’s official forums:

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. PDT: Servers will be down while we’re rolling out a fix to address some bugs related to account merge, login, and the First Time User Experience. Players won’t be able to access the servers during this time. 6:00-9:00 p.m. PDT (approximately): We’re conducting significant upgrades to our databases to address player queues. Players won’t be able to access the servers during this time.

Blizzard said that players on PC may need to update the Overwatch 2 client to address “reports of crashes and black screen issues.”

Overwatch 2 was released on Tuesday as a major update to the original game, but long queues to get into games, frequent disconnects, and progress not carrying over plagued players on day one. In addition to major server disconnect and player database problems, Blizzard said that a DDoS attack on its servers affected connection issues and booted players from games. Blizzard apologized for the game’s problems in an update on Wednesday evening, telling players that it’s working to address a variety of bugs and performance issues.