Kojima Productions teases new game starring Elle Fanning

Kojima Productions has teased a new game that will star Elle Fanning (The Great).

A QR code spotted at the PAX Aus gaming event in Melbourne, Australia leads to an image, hosted on the Kojima Productions website, of Fanning with the words “Who Am I?” printed across her face. Text down the side of the image reads: “A Hideo Kojima Game X Elle Fanning.”

The reveal follows a similar image, with the face obscured in silhouette, appearing online around the time of Tokyo Game Show in September.

There seems to be more to come. Alongside the QR code at PAX there was a new poster, featuring a different silhouette, and the words “Where Am I?”

Kojima tweeted both images and implied there would be a third tease and reveal to come after the “Where” question has been answered.

So, what’s this all about?

The most likely possibility is that Kojima is teasing a sequel to Death Stranding. Actor Norman Reedus, who appeared in the game, has said in interviews that work has started on “the second one.” It has yet to be formally announced, however.

Indeed, a Kojima Productions producer retweeted Kojima’s tweet with the hashtags #DeathStranding and #WhereAmI. The producer’s tweet has now been deleted.

Kojima is also working on a “completely new” game for Xbox, although this sounds like it could be some way off: “It may take some time,” Kojima warned when announcing the game earlier this year.

At the time, Kojima Productions also took pains to note that it was still working with Sony, which published Death Stranding on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

These two games fit the profile of the one “big” and one “new” game that Kojima told Famtisu magazine he was working on in late 2021.

There is a third possibility, however: In June, leaker Tom Henderson reported that he had seen footage of a Kojima Productions horror game, starring Margaret Qualley and titled Overdose. Could that be Qualley’s silhouette in the “Where” image?

We will find out soon enough... probably. If the end of this breadcrumb trail is a full new game reveal, then Dec. 9’s The Game Awards would be a likely venue — Kojima has collaborated with host Geoff Keighley on announcements several times in the past.