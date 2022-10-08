 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The new Wednesday trailer is full of creepy and kooky character cameos

Mysterious and spooky

By Petrana Radulovic
The newest trailer for Tim Burton’s Addams Family show, Wednesday, piles on the moody and macabre mystery. The trailer, which premiered at NYCC 2022, also introduces a number of cameo-friendly characters for fans of the TV series and ’90s movies.

With a sweeping orchestral rendition of the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black,” Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) enrolls in her new school, where she meets her chipper and colorful roommate. Her deadpan narration reveals something is strange at Nevermore — even stranger than things normally are at a school designed for weirdos and misfits. And of course, since this is the Addams family, we finally see a glimpse of Uncle Fester, played here by Fred Armisen.

Later in the trailer, a character named Marilyn Thornhill appears — and if she looks familiar, that’s because she’s played by Christina Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday Addams in the 1990s live-action movies. (And are the pilgrims that show up a nod to Addams Family Values? We’ll say yes for our own amusement.)

Burton’s show will be a supernatural mystery with a splash of school drama, as Wednesday deals with the horrors of a decades-old murder mystery, and also high school.

Wednesday premieres on Netflix on Nov. 23, which is, yes, a Wednesday.













