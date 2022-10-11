The best Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals for 4K Blu-ray movie and TV box sets

Like everything these days, Amazon Prime Day is getting a sequel. The “Early Access” sale, running Oct. 11-12, is a pre-Black Friday deals bonanza. For anyone with a renewed interest in physical media — and we don’t blame your lack of trust in the streaming era — there are a few 4K Blu-rays and TV box sets worth looking out for.
From must-see masterpieces from the likes of Martin Scorsese and Alfred Hitchcock to a Lord of the Rings set that feels more and more indispensable, the first ever Amazon Prime Day Early Access sale has some great finds... if you can find them. To cut through the chaff, here are our own curatorial highlights. Note: a few of these days may only kick in on Oct. 12, so prices may vary. And if you’re looking for anime deals, head here.
Classic movie deals
- Braveheart [Blu-ray] [4K UHD] — $10.99 (58% off on Wednesday)
- Casino [Blu-ray] — $10.99 (57% off)
- Death Becomes Her (Collector’s Edition) [Blu-ray] — $11.99 (66% off on Wednesday)
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial [Blu-ray] - $9.49 (59% off)
- Juice [Blu-ray] [4K UHD] — $12.49 (53% off)
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife [Blu-ray] [4K UHD] — $15.37 (66% off on Wednesday)
- Gladiator [Blu-ray] [4K UHD] — $11.89 (54% off)
- Rear Window [Blu-ray] [4K UHD] - $11.99 (65% off)
- Saving Private Ryan [Blu-ray] [4K UHD] — $11.99 (54% off on Wednesday)
- Scarface (1983) [Blu-ray] — $9.99 (69% off)
- Shrek - 20th Anniversary Edition [Blu-ray] [4K UHD] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory [Blu-ray] [4K UHD] - $12.99 (63% off)
- The Wizard of Oz [Blu-ray] [4K UHD] - $10.99 (74% off)
Franchise box sets
- The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection [Blu-ray] [4K UHD] - $29.99 (57% off)
- The Before Trilogy (the Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Chucky: Complete 7-Movie Collection [Blu-ray] - $24.99 (68% off)
- Friday The 13th The Ultimate Collection [DVD] — $12.49 (43% off)
- Ghostbusters (1984) / Ghostbusters II / Ghostbusters: Afterlife [Blu-ray] - $19.49 (65% off)
- James Bond: The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection [Blu-ray] [4K UHD] - $37.94 (62% off)
- Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection [Blu-ray] [4K UHD] - $27.99 (63% off)
- The Matrix, The 4-Film Déjà vu Collection [Blu-ray] [4K UHD] - $53.12 (54% off on Wednesday)
- Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector’s Edition [4K UHD] - $99 (60% off)
- The Mummy Ultimate Trilogy [Blu-ray] - $25.99 (57% off)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street Collection [Blu-ray] - $19.99 (67% off)
- Shaun of the Dead / Hot Fuzz / The World’s End Trilogy [Blu-ray] - $19.99 (68% off)
- Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection [Blu-ray] - $40.99 (55% off on Wednesday)
- Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection [4K UHD] - $34.99 (56% off)
Great TV deals
- Adventure Time: The Complete Series [DVD] - $44.15 (54% off on Wednesday)
- Batman: The Complete Animated Series [Blu-ray] - $25.99 (68% off)
- Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection [Blu-ray] - $26.99 (64% off)
- Boardwalk Empire: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] - $41.99 (65% off)
- Game of Thrones: Complete Series [Blu-ray] - $80.65 (61% off on Wednesday)
- Real Ghostbusters, Volumes 1-5 box set [DVD] - $14.02 (70% off on Wednesday)
- Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series - Steelbook [Blu-ray] - $50.99 (61% off)
- The Ultimate Aang & Korra Blu-ray Collection with Bonus Disc & Art Cards [Blu-ray] - $45.99 (53% off)
Loading comments...