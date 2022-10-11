The best Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals for 4K Blu-ray movie and TV box sets

Like everything these days, Amazon Prime Day is getting a sequel. The “Early Access” sale, running Oct. 11-12, is a pre-Black Friday deals bonanza. For anyone with a renewed interest in physical media — and we don’t blame your lack of trust in the streaming era — there are a few 4K Blu-rays and TV box sets worth looking out for.

From must-see masterpieces from the likes of Martin Scorsese and Alfred Hitchcock to a Lord of the Rings set that feels more and more indispensable, the first ever Amazon Prime Day Early Access sale has some great finds... if you can find them. To cut through the chaff, here are our own curatorial highlights. Note: a few of these days may only kick in on Oct. 12, so prices may vary. And if you’re looking for anime deals, head here.

Classic movie deals

Franchise box sets

Great TV deals