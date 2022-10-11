 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast on what Chadwick Boseman’s death meant for the film

‘We were all able to honor him together’

By Petrana Radulovic
It was challenging to return to the world of Wakanda without Chadwick Boseman, but director Ryan Coogler and the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did their best to honor the late actor in the upcoming sequel. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, they talk about Boseman’s legacy and where Wakanda will go next.

“Chadwick, he knew exactly what this story, what these images meant to the world,” says Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda, T’Challa and Shuri’s mother. “In the telling of this story, we were all able to honor him together.”

The new video also features Tenoch Huerta, who will be playing Namor, the movie’s antagonist. Namor is the leader of an underwater civilization called Talocan, and determined to protect his people at all costs, which makes him a perfect foil for the leaders of Wakanda.

In addition to Bassett and Huerta, the movie also stars Letitia Wright as Princess Shuri; Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia; Danai Gurira as Okoye; and Winston Duke as M’Baku. Dominque Thorne will portray Riri Williams, the inventor behind Ironheart. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Nov. 11. Check out the newly released character posters.

