Dimension 20 is dropping the cuddly act with a new hardcore horror D&D actual play series

Dungeons & Dragons actual play troupe Dimension 20 is pulling no punches with its next series, titled Neverafter. The hardcore, horror-themed game of Dungeons & Dragons will kick off with a table filled with fan-favorite players. Dungeon Master Brennan Lee Mulligan returns to lead six intrepid heroes through 20 episodes beginning Nov. 30.

Dimension 20 is part of the Dropout.tv lineup of boutique streaming shows, and fans will need to subscribe to the service to participate in the new season. Players Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson will be familiar to fans of previous series, including Fantasy High, The Unsleeping City, A Crown of Candy, and A Starstruck Odyssey. Characters range from a Mother Goose analogue named Timothy to Puss in Boots and Pinocchio.

From the series description, included in a news release:

The world of fairy tales and fables comes to life in Neverafter, welcoming you to a strange land where the stories of old co-exist, with terrifying and bone-chilling results. A princess in a tower has slept too long, trapped in briars and surrounded by the fallen corpses of princes who tried to rescue her. A young woman wearing a red hood journeys through the woods, lamenting the horrors a wolf wrought upon her family. A once-cursed prince finds himself slowly turning back into a frog. These are just a few of the stories that populate the strangely familiar world of Neverafter.

Neverafter arrives on the heels of another successful Dimension 20 series, A Court of Fey & Flowers, which combined 5th edition D&D with the Jane Austen-inspired Good Society. This new season will also see the return of what producers call “physical battlesets” — elaborate dioramas with custom-made miniatures to depict combat at the table.

There are currently no plans to bring the series to YouTube.