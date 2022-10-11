 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why House of the Dragon fans are so thirsty for the Negroni sbagliato

Emma D’Arcy has us all thinking about this spin on the classic Italian cocktail

By Ana Diaz
new
A photo of Emma D’Arcy on the red carpter for HBO Original Drama Series “House Of The Dragon.” They are wearing a black shirt with back suit jacket at the world premiere. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

If you listen closely enough, you might be able to hear the raspy voice of House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy coming through the speakers of thousands of phones.

Early in October, a clip of the actor, who stars as Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, talking about their favorite cocktail in an interview went viral. Now, the snippet has become a TikTok meme, skyrocketing the spin on the classic Italian cocktail to new levels of popularity.

Why are people talking about the Negroni sbagliato?

House of the Dragon is, of course, HBO’s prequel series to Game of Thrones. In a promotional interview between co-stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, the pair discussed their favorite drinks. That’s when D’Arcy told Cooke that they like to drink a Negroni sbagliato with prosecco. Cooke appears to be immediately entranced with D’Arcy’s choice, as she responds, “Stunning.” You can view the full clip on the HBO Max’s TikTok account.

The clip has taken off for a few reasons. Obviously, House of the Dragon has a massive fan base thanks to Game of Thrones. But the way D’Arcy said “a Negroni,” then “sbagliato,” and finally “with prosecco in it,” with their sultry raspiness and a few dramatic pauses, has beguiled fans. D’Arcy’s voice is hot. Fans online have said, “I’ve never been a Negroni fan, but i think I am now” with the heart eyes emoji. Now, there are over 16,000 videos on TikTok using the original sound of D’Arcy saying it’s their favorite drink.

What is a Negroni sbagliato with prosecco?

A Negroni is an Italian cocktail that you make with one part gin, one part red vermouth, and one part Campari, with an orange peel garnish if you’re feeling fancy. The Negroni sbagliato, which is an Italian word meaning “wrong” or “full of mistakes,” swaps the gin in the original recipe for sparkling wine, which is why D’Arcy explains they opt for prosecco.

@notjustabartender

I had to hop on this IMMEDIATELY. Also one of my favorite negroni variations, especially if you love a more effervescent cocktail. Sbagliato means “broken” or “mistake” in Italian, and rumor has it this cocktail was made by accident when a bartender meant to make a regular negroni, but reached for prosecco instead of gin. I dont know how you do that honestly, but I love a good story, especially when it comes from a happy accident. Recipe: 1 oz sweet vermouth, 1 oz campari, top with sparkling (prosecco is a solid choice, but any brut style would suffice). Wedge or a twist, your choice.

♬ a negroni sbagliato w prosecco l hbo max - hbomax

