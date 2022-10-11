 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Iron Man VR coming to Quest 2, developer now part of Oculus Studios

Oculus Studios adds Camouflaj, Twisted Pixel, and Armature to its ranks

By Michael McWhertor
A first-person shot of Iron Man VR showing the gloves of Iron Man shooting repulsor rays at enemy aircraft near a SHIELD Helicarrier Image: Camouflaj/Oculus Studios/Marvel

Marvel’s Iron Man VR is headed to Meta Quest 2 this November, Meta announced Tuesday during its Meta Connect event, two years after the game made its debut on PlayStation VR. Oculus Studios also announced it has acquired the studio behind it, Camouflaj, one of three new acquisitions announced Tuesday.

Joining Camouflaj at Oculus Studios are Twisted Pixel, the studio previously owned by Microsoft that worked on games like ’Splosion Man, The Gunstringer, and LocoCycle; and Armature Studio, the team founded by former Retro Studios leads and the developer of ReCore and the virtual reality version of Resident Evil 4 for Quest 2. Twisted Pixel has pivoted to VR development in recent years, with a quartet of games for Oculus platforms (Wilson’s Heart, B-Team, Defector, and Path of the Warrior).

Oculus Studios did not announce new projects from those teams, but said in a news release that they’ll work on “ambitious and forward-thinking games” for VR.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR was originally developed by Camouflaj — the studio behind Republique — and released on PlayStation 4 as part of a collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game’s Meta Quest 2 version implies that the PlayStation maker’s plans to bring its games to PC also includes non-PlayStation VR platforms. Endeavor One, the studio behind Arashi: Castles of Sin for PSVR, is assisting Camouflaj with the port.

