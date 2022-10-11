House of the Dragon will run for 4 10-episode seasons, George R.R. Martin confirms

Those lamenting the approaching end of House of the Dragon’s first season on HBO can rest easy: Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin confirmed that the prequel series will consist of four seasons, with each season containing ten episodes.

The author confirmed the news in a personal blog post, which is also filled with musings on pro football. (He’s a New York Giants fan and and New York Jets fan, in case you were wondering). Toward the end of the post, he talked about how nice it has been to have 10 whole episodes to flesh out the story of House of the Dragon. He then confirmed the current number of seasons and episodes planned to tell the full prequel story that House of the Dragon will cover.

“It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish,” George R. R. Martin said.

Besides that one tidbit of information, George R. R. Martin largely just waxes poetic on the series and compliments several of the creators. He said he thought that Ryan Condal handled various time jumps in the series “very very well,” even if some characters could have been fleshed out more.

“I mean, I cannot really review the show, that would be crazy, I am hardly objective… but I do want to commend Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik and the cast and crew for the work they’ve done. Sunday’s episode, ‘[The] Lord of the Tides,’ was everything I hoped it should be.”

House of the Dragon is in the ninth week of its first season. The most recent episode, “The Lord of the Tides,” presented yet another time jump, after which “it seems all of Westeros’ wounds are on the verge of being torn wide open.” Read our full recap here.