Final Fantasy 7’s battle royale to shut down in January

The First Soldier, a mobile game, will cease service just over a year after it launched

By Toussaint Egan
new
Key art from Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier, featuring three anime characters charging into battle with a rifle, a sword, and magical abilities. Image: Square Enix

Hey, you remember that free-to-play Final Fantasy 7 battle royale game that was released back in November of last year? No? Well, Square Enix announced via Twitter on Wednesday that the mobile game would be shutting down on Jan. 11, 2023 at 7 a.m. UTC, citing an inability to deliver “the experience we were hoping to.”

A mobile battle royale shooter set 18 years before the events of Final Fantasy 7, The First Soldier allows players to assume the role of a Soldier recruit embarking on missions in Shinra’s virtual reality simulator in order to bolster the mega-corporation's private military. The game saw several regular content updates during its lifetime, but this apparently wasn’t enough to keep it afloat.

This is the only the latest shutdown in what appears to be an emerging trend among Square Enix’s live-service games, with the publisher announcing just last month that they would be ceasing the live service for PlatinumGames’ action role-playing game Babylon’s Fall on Feb. 27, 2023, just shy of a year since it first launched.

