League of Legends’ new champion K’Sante is a tanky top lane terror

A new top laner is coming to League of Legends, and he’s a terrifying opponent to face, but a helpful tank for his friends. K’Sante comes from a southern city-state in the region of Shurima that remains independent from the empires of Shurima and Ixtal, but is surrounded by deadly monsters. The people of Nazumah have to fight these monsters off to drink from the oasis, and they craft those monsters’ hides and bones into armor and weapons. On Friday, Riot shared a trailer cinematic of this new champion and his abilities, but we now know his full ability kit.

K’Sante is a Warden, which is League’s category of protective support characters, who uses twin weapons made from regenerative monster hide. When he uses his ultimate, he turns into a Skirmisher, and gains abilities that let him dive and hunt down an enemy.

Ultimate: All Out (R) - K’Sante shatters his weapons, dealing damage and knocking back an enemy champion. Enemies that hit a wall will take a greater amount of damage, are knocked back over the wall, and are briefly stunned. K’Sante dashes after his target and goes All Out for an extended duration. While K’Sante is All Out, he transforms his abilities. Dauntless Instinct (Passive) - Damaging abilities mark enemies. Attacking marked enemies does damage. While All Out, Dauntless Instinct deals additional max health damage. Ntofo Strikes (Q) - K’Sante slams his weapon in a small area around him. Targets hit are slowed. K’Sante gains a short stack on a short duration when he hits an enemy. At two stacks, he fires a shockwave that pulls enemies. All Out, this ability’s cooldown is reduced and no longer slows. Pathmaker (W) - K’Sante enters a defensive stance, becoming unstoppable and reducing incoming damage. When he releases, he rams forward, dealing a percentage of max health physical damage, knocking back, and stunning enemies he passes through for a short duration based on charge time. All Out: Pathmaker’s cooldown is refreshed, the damage taken reudction is increased, and it deals an additional amount of physical damage based on charge time. The charge and dash speed are doubled. Footwork (E) - K’Sante dashes and gains a shield. If dashing to an ally, they can dash further and grant the shield to them as well. All Out increases dash speed, range, and allows him to go over walls.

K’Sante will be available on test realms for players to see if the new tank has any buffs that need to be ironed out, but he will be live for League of Legends players to pick up and play on Nov. 3.