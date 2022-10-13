Huge Elden Ring patch rebalances just about everything

Elden Ring , the latest in a line of FromSoftware games including Dark Souls and Bloodborne , is here. See all the latest news, updates, and memes about this fantasy open-world action-RPG with story contributions from A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin and famously challenging boss battles.

FromSoftware released a new update for Elden Ring on Thursday that brings sweeping balance changes and adjustments to the open-world role-playing game. The most noteworthy update will have a major (apparently healthy) impact on the game’s balance between its player-vs-player and player-vs-environment components.

Patch 1.07 for Elden Ring adds separate damage scaling for PvP, meaning the way weapons, spells, shields, and other aspects of combat can be balanced to accommodate those in single-player and cooperative gameplay separately from those who engage with its competitive multiplayer. Previously, FromSoftware attempted to balance weapons, skills, spells, and incantations in a holistic fashion.

While Elden Ring’s new update extensively rebalances many of the game’s weapons and techniques, only a fraction of Thursday’s tweaks affect PvP. These include a number of incantations and Ashes of War that have had their power reduced, and improved poise damage for all weapons’ normal attacks in player-vs-player battles.

Also noteworthy is an across-the-board boost to poise in all armor. That change should make it easier for Elden Ring players to wear more diverse (and fashionable) sets of armor while exploring the Lands Between.

Read on for the full extensive — nearly 4,000 words — patch notes for Elden Ring’s 1.07 update.

Elden Ring: Patch Notes 1.07

Added separate damage scaling for PvP.

This feature allows separate damage scaling for Weapons, Skills, Spells, and Incantations when playing against other players.

In the future, this feature may be used to balance weapons, Art, Spell, and Incantation in invading/PvP mode.

Balance adjustments made within this feature will not impact single-player and cooperative play.

PvP Exclusive balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play.

Increased stamina attack power in PvP for all attacks against guarded foes, except for long-ranged weapons.

Improved poise damage in PvP for every weapon’s normal attack, except for Skills and long-ranged weapons.

With a few exceptions, the power of Ashes of War in PvP has been lowered across the board.

The power of the following incantations in PvP has been decreased:

Dragonfire / Agheel’s Flame / Glintstone Breath / Smarag’s Glintstone Breath / Rotten Breath / Ekzykes’s Decay / Dragonice / Borealis’s Mist / Unendurable Frenzy

General balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section affect both PvE and PvP aspects of the game.

Increased poise damage when using two-handed normal attacks.

Increased the speed of some Colossal Sword attacks.

The speed and hit detection of Colossal Sword crouching and rolling attacks have been decreased.

Increased the speed of some Colossal Weapon attacks.

Decreased recovery time for Colossal Swords and Colossal Weapons, except for jump attacks, dual wielded attacks, and attacks while riding.

Increased poise damage of Hammers, Great Hammers and some Colossal Weapons.

Increased guard penetration for the following weapons:

Celebrant’s Sickle / Nox Flowing Sword / Shotel / Eclipse Shotel / Vulgar Militia Shotel / Scythe / Grave Scythe / Halo Scythe / Winged Scythe

The poise rating of some attacks has been increased for the following weapons:

Greatswords / Colossal Swords / Curved Greatswords / Greataxes / Great Hammers / Great Spears / Halberds

With some exceptions, poise of all armor has been increased.

The effects of the Greatshield Talisman and Hammer Talisman have been increased.

Some effects of the spell Scholar’s Shield, the Barricade Shield skill and the Shield Grease item have been adjusted as follows.

The effects on shields with low guard boost have been adjusted upward.

The effects on shields with high guard boost have been adjusted downward.

The guard strength of the Fingerprint Stone Shield has been decreased.

Decreased the status buildup done by dual wielded weapons.

Balance adjustments for Magic and Incantations

Upward adjustments

Glintstone Pebble / Shard Spiral

Increased attack power.

Lightning Spear / Flame Sling

Increased attack power when charged.

Rejection / Wrath of Gold / Black Flame

Increased stamina attack power against guarded enemies.

Crystal Burst / Triple Rings of Light

Increased casting speed.

Assassin’s Approach / Law of Causality

Extended effect time.

Glintstone Icecrag / Freezing Mist / Frozen Armament

Increased frostbite status buildup.

Poison Mist / Poison Armament

Increased poison status buildup.

Glintstone Arc / Glintblade Phalanx / Carian Phalanx / Greatblade Phalanx / Magic Downpour / Loretta’s Greatbow / Loretta’s Mastery / Rennala’s Full Moon / Ranni’s Dark Moon / Ambush Shard / Night Shard / Unseen Blade / Roiling Magma / Rykard’s Rancor / Darkness / Elden Stars / Lightning Strike / Lansseax’s Glaive / Death Lightning / Giantsflame Take Thee / Bloodflame Talons / Unendurable Frenzy / Greyoll’s Roar

Decreased FP consumption.

Glintstone Stars / Magma Shot / Bloodboon

Decreased FP consumption and increased attack power.

Aspects of the Crucible: Tail / Aspects of the Crucible: Horn / Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Spear / Fortissax’s Lightning Spear / Flame, Fall Upon Them

Decreased FP consumption and increased stamina attack power against guarded enemies.

Glintstone Cometshard / Comet / Cannon of Haima / Carian Greatsword

Decreased FP consumption, increased attack power and stamina attack power against guarded enemies.

Rancorcall / Ancient Death Rancor

Decreased FP consumption and extended the lifespan of all vengeful spirits.

Briars of Sin / Briars of Punishment

Decreased the FP consumption and increased the blood loss status buildup on enemies.

Increased casting speed.

Gavel of Haima

Reduced FP and stamina consumption, increased stamina attack power against guards and the power of the hammer portion of the attack.

Shatter Earth

Reduced FP consumption, increased poise damage and stamina attack power against guards.

Increased certain portions of the spell’s hitbox and shortened recovery time.

Rock Blaster

Reduced FP consumption, increased poise damage and stamina attack power against guards.

Increased certain portions of the spell’s hitbox.

Starlight

Reduced FP consumption and extended the duration of effect.

Stars of Ruin

Reduced FP and stamina consumption.

Increased power when charged.

Founding Rain of Stars

Reduced FP and stamina consumption.

Shortened time before damage is dealt.

Extended the range of the star rain.

Magic Glintblade

Increased poise damage, attack power, and stamina attack power against guarded enemies when charged.

Carian Piercer

Reduced FP consumption, increased attack power, and stamina attack power against guarded enemies.

Shortened the recovery time.

Adula’s Moonblade

Reduced FP consumption, and increased stamina attack power, and frostbite status buildup against guarded enemies with the sword’s slash portion.

Gelmir’s Fury

Reduced FP consumption and increased attack power.

Increased casting speed and shortened recovery time.

Adjusted the direction of the lava projectiles to make it easier to hit enemies located in front of the spell.

Increased the damage dealt by the first part of the spell, and greatly increased the ability to stagger enemies.

Zamor Ice Storm

Increased attack power and frostbite status buildup.

Increased casting speed and shortened recovery time.

Shattering Crystal

Reduced FP and stamina consumption.

Increased poise damage and stamina attack power against guarding enemies.

Increased power when charged.

Increased casting speed.

Crystal Release

Reduced FP consumption, increased poise damage and stamina attack power against guarded enemies.

Increased casting speed and shortened the recovery time.

Increased attack range.

Adjusted the poise increase timing during activation.

Oracle Bubbles

Can now be used while in motion.

Streamlined attack range and increased attack power when charged.

Extended the time it takes for the bubble to burst when not charged.

Damage hitbox has been adjusted to be larger against players.

Reduced the number of projectiles that can appear at the same time.

Great Oracular Bubble

Can now be used while in motion.

Increased attack power.

Increased tracking performance.

Increased stamina attack power against guarded enemies.

Explosive Ghostflame

Increased attack power and stamina attack power against guarding enemies.

Increased frostbite status buildup of the explosion.

Range of the residual flame has been slightly increased, damage detection time has been reduced.

Tibia’s Summons

Reduced FP consumption and increased attack power.

Increased casting speed, reduced recovery time.

Discus of Light

Reduced FP and stamina consumption.

Increased the range, speed, and duration of the halo.

Increased casting speed.

Radagon’s Rings of Light

Reduced FP consumption and recovery time.

Frozen Lightning Spear

Reduced FP consumption and increased the frostbite status buildup.

Flame of the Fell God

Reduced FP consumption, increased stamina attack power against guarded enemies.

Increased attack power when charged.

Shortened damage detection time of residual fire.

Whirl, O Flame!

Reduced FP consumption.

Increased stamina attack power against guarding enemies.

Increased ability to stagger enemies.

Burn, O Flame!

Reduced FP consumption.

Shortened the time it takes for a flame pillar to be generated.

Scouring Black Flame

Increased stamina attack power against guarding enemies and increased poise damage when charged.

Noble Presence

Increased stamina consumption and increased stamina attack power against guarded enemies.

Shortened recovery time.

Beast Claw

Increased the range of the shockwave.

Gurranq’s Beast Claw

Added a hitbox to the first part of the spell.

Increased attack power when charged.

Stone of Gurranq

Reduced stamina consumption.

Increased attack power and stamina attack power against guarding enemies.

Extended the impact area of projectiles.

Scarlet Aeonia

Reduced FP consumption.

Increased attack power, poise damage and stamina attack power against guarding enemies.

Landing attack range has been increased and its recovery time decreased.

Adjusted the poise increase timing during activation.

Frenzied Burst

Increased poise damage and attack power when charged.

Howl of Shabriri

Extended the duration of the effect that increases attack power and lowers defensive power.

Inescapable Frenzy

Reduced FP and stamina consumption.

Shortened recovery time.

Increased grapple range.

Dragonclaw

Reduced FP consumption.

Increased stamina attack power against guarding enemies.

Improved directional control.

Dragonmaw

Reduced FP consumption.

Increased stamina attack power against guarding enemies.

The hitbox around dragon’s neck area has been enlarged to make it easier to hit enemies at close range.

Upward and downward adjustments

Black Blade

Reduced stamina consumption.

Improved turning performance and shortened recovery time.

The sword and the wave attack have been changed so that they hit at the same time.

Attack power, stamina attack power and poise damage of each part have been decreased.

Decreased the number of times the wave part hits large enemies.

Bestial Sling

Reduced the stone fragment scatter randomness.

Increased stamina attack power against guarding enemies.

Reduced between two hits and adjusted the detection so that two hits are always made at close range.

Decreased poise damage.

Downward adjustments

Rotten Breath / Ekzykes’s Decay

Reduced Scarlet Rot status effect buildup.

Balance adjustment of Skills

Upward adjustments

Glintstone Pebble / Surge of Faith / Gold Breaker / Regal Beastclaw / Nebula / Sacred Phalanx

Increased attack power.

Sword Dance / Vow of the Indomitable / Eochaid’s Dancing Blade

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Sacred Order / Shared Order / Soul Stifler / Knowledge Above All / Barricade Shield

Extended effect time

Taker’s Flames / Miquella’s Ring of Light

Added damage detection to the weapon part.

Prayerful Strike / Great-Serpent Hunt

Increased power and poise damage

Wild Strikes / Spinning Strikes

Shortened the time between various actions and the activation of skills

Slightly increased attack power.

Ground Slam / Golden Slam / Erdtree Slam

Reduced the time between using the skill and being able to roll.

Increased attack power.

Stamp (Upward Cut) / Stamp (Sweep)

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Increased attack power.

Reduced the timing between the end of the skill and performing actions other than the strong attack.

Impaling Thrust

Increased motion speed and attack power.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill

Reduced the timing between the end of the skill and being able to attack and to roll.

Piercing Fang

Increased motion speed, attack power and poise damage.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Reduced the timing between the end of the skill and being able to attack and to roll.

Spinning Slash

Increased poise damage against enemies when used with the following weapons: Greatsword, Curved Greatsword, Twinblade, Greataxe, Spear, Great Spear, Halberd, and Reaper.

Charge Forth

Increased directional control and motion speed.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Blood Tax

Increased motion speed and attack power.

Increased HP deprivation effect.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Repeating Thrust

Increased motion speed. Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Giant Hunt

Increased poise damage.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Loretta’s Slash

Increased poise damage for the first attack.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Poison Moth Flight

Increased poison status buildup and its power against poisoned enemies.

Increased the duration and damage of poison.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Stormcaller

Increased motion speed, attack power and poise damage.

Increased skill size and poise damage.

Sacred Blade

Increased motion speed and range of the blade.

Added damage detection to the weapon part.

Increased effect duration and attack power that gives the weapon holy power.

Bloody Slash

Increased status buildup and attack power.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Lifesteal Fist

Increased motion speed and attack power.

Increased attack range against other players.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Eruption

Increased the range and duration of lava.

Added a hitbox to the part of the attack where the weapon is slammed.

Fixed the timing of the poise increase during activation.

Gravitas

Increased poise during casting.

Storm Blade

Increased motion speed and range of the blade.

Added damage detection to the weapon part.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Flaming Strike

Increased attack power.

Increased duration and attack power that grants the weapon a fire attribute.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Lightning Slash

Increased duration and attack power that grants the weapon a lightning attribute.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Reduced the delay between using the skill and being able to attack.

Vacuum Slice

Increased motion speed and range of the blade.

Reduced FP consumption

Added damage detection to the weapon part.

Sacred Ring of Light

Increased range and speed of the projectile halo have been increased.

Added damage detection to the weapon part.

Blood Blade

Increased power.

Added damage detection to the weapon part.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Phantom Slash

Improved directional control.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Spectral Lance

Increased attack power.

Reduced long range damage falloff.

Chilling Mist

Increased motion speed.

Increased the duration of the weapon’s frostbite effect.

Poisonous Mist

Increased motion speed.

Increased the duration of the weapon’s poison effect.

Shield Bash

Increased stamina attack power against guarded enemies.

Enchanted Shot

Increased arrow speed.

Kick

Increased poise damage and stamina attack power against guarding enemies.

Cragblade

Extended effect duration.

Increased attack power, poise damage and stamina attack power against guarding enemies.

War Cry

Extended effect duration.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

The power of strong attacks during the duration of the effect has been increased when using the following weapons:

Straight Sword / Curved Sword / Katana / Axe / Hammer / Flail / Spear / Great Spear / Halberd / Reaper / Fist (one-handed) / Claw (one-handed)

Troll’s Roar

Increased attack power.

Fixed the timing of the poise increase during activation.

Braggart’s Roar

Extended the duration of the effect.

Increased attack power, defense, and stamina recovery speed.

Endure

Extended effect duration.

Added an effect that prevents staggers caused by blood loss and frostbite status effects.

Extended effect duration.

Reduced the time between skill activation and being able to perform actions other than attacking.

Holy Ground

Increased HP recovery amount.

Raptor of the Mists

Reduced FP consumption.

Flame Spit

Improved projectile range.

Tongues of Fire

Reduced stamina consumption.

Great Oracular Bubble

Extended the amount of time that the large bubble stays in place.

Tracking performance and range of the large bubble have been improved.

Viper Bite

Increased attack power and poison status buildup.

Extended poison effect duration and increased damage caused by poison.

Moonlight Greatsword

Reduced stamina consumption for strong and charged attacks.

Added damage detection to the weapon part.

Siluria’s Woe

Increased motion speed, attack power and poise during activation.

Added damage detection to the weapon part.

The projectile now penetrates enemies and some objects when charged.

Reduvia Blood Blade

Increased attack power.

Added damage detection to the weapon part.

Glintstone Dart

Increased range, speed and attack power of magic attacks.

Magic attacks now penetrate enemies when not charged.

Night-and-Flame Stance

Increased attack power.

The attack direction may now be adjusted up and down when using a normal attack.

Added damage detection to the weapon part.

Ruinous Ghostflame

Increased the duration, attack power and poise damage of the effect that gives the weapon a magic attribute.

Shortened the time between various actions and the activation of the skill.

Reduced time between the skill activation and being able to perform actions.

Spearcall Ritual

Increased attack power.

Reduced damage detection time.

Wolf’s Assault

Increased poise during casting.

Thundercloud Form

Increased directional control.

Regal Roar

Extended effect duration.

Reduced the time between strong attacks while under the effect.

Reduced time between the skill activation and being able to perform actions.

Blade of Death

Increased effect duration that reduces maximum HP.

Destined Death

Increased motion speed

Extended the duration of the effect that reduces maximum HP

Alabaster Lords’ Pull

Increased attack power.

Increased poise during casting.

Onyx Lords’ Repulsion

Increased repelling effect power.

Increased poise during casting.

Oath of Vengeance

Extended effect

Added an effect that prevents staggers caused by blood loss and frostbite status effects.

Ice Lightning Sword

Increased weapon attack power.

Increased the duration and attack power of the effect that grants the weapon a lightning attribute.

Reduced time between the skill activation and being able to perform actions

Claw Flick

Increased attack power.

Increased poise damage of the finger expansion.

Golden Tempering

Added a timing for interrupting the attack during a series of strong attacks while under the effect.

Increased strong attack motion speed, poise damage, and stamina attack power against guarding enemies during the effect.

Increased the duration and attack power of the effect that grants the weapon a holy attribute.

Reduced time between the skill activation and being able to perform actions.

Last Rites

Increased effect duration.

Increased attack power.

Effect against Those Who Live in Death has been revised upward.

Unblockable Blade

Reduced FP consumption.

Increased motion speed.

Loretta’s Slash (Loretta’s War Sickle Ash of War)

Increased attack power.

Increased damage of the first attack

Increased poise damage.

Corpse Wax Cutter

Reduced FP consumption.

Increased motion speed, range and speed of the blade.

Added damage detection to the weapon part.

Zamor Ice Storm

Increased attack power.

Increased attack power to the weapon part

Dynast’s Finesse

The directional control of the follow up strong attack has been improved.

Death Flare

Increased the duration and attack power of the effect that grants the weapon a holy attribute.

Magma Guillotine

Increased poise damage and stamina attack power against guarding enemies for the first attack.

Corpse Piler

Slightly increased attack power.

Bloodblade Dance

Added damage detection immediately after activating the skill.

Devourer of Worlds

Increased poise damage.

Familial Rancor

Increased range of the vengeful spirits that chase down foes.

Rosus’s Summons

Increased motion speed.

Thunderstorm

Increased motion speed.

Increased the duration and attack power of the effect that grants the weapon a lightning attribute.

Unblockable Blade

Increased attack power.

Reduced time between the skill activation and being able to perform actions

Ordovis’s Vortex

Increased attack power, motion speed and poise damage.

Increased poise during casting.

Reduced the delay between the end of various actions (such as using items or attack animations) and being able to perform the skill.

Upward and downward adjustments

Barbaric Roar

Extended effect duration.

Reduced the time between using the skill and performing various actions.

Increased strong attack power when used with Claw or Fist weapons during the effect.

Reduced strong attack power when used with Twinblade weapons during the effect.

Downward adjustments

Shield Crash

Reduced the amount of status buildup when used with weapons that have status effects.

Seppuku

Increased damage taken upon activation.

Reduced the bleed status buildup effect granted to weapons.

Bloodboon Ritual

Reduced the range of the damage animation trigger on other players. Damage is unchanged.

