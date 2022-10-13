 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

God of War Ragnarök gets a PS5 bundle in latest hype trailer

Special edition DualSense is not part of the bargain

By Owen S. Good
God of War Ragnarök is less than a month away from its launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and to remind you of that, Sony posted a trailer on Thursday hyping the more immersive effects the game can deliver through the PlayStation 5. Oh, there’s also a PS5 console bundle available on launch day, too.

Sadly, that bundle does not include the stylish DualSense controller Sony revealed in its State of Play showcase back in September. It looks like it’s a standard PlayStation 5 (with a disc drive) and a DualSense, plus the game. The PlayStation Store does not yet have a listing or a price for the bundle.

The rest of the video sells the immersion that Santa Monica Studio is going for in your adventures through the Nine Realms. It’s also a brief look at some of the gameplay and cutscenes awaiting Kratos’ many fans on Nov. 9.

God of War Ragnarok, in addition to the new PS5 bundle and the DualSense, also has a Digital Deluxe Edition available through the PlayStation Store. But the premium-stuffed, $199.99 Collector’s Edition and $259.99 Jötnar Edition are sold slap out everywhere — meaning the PS Store, Amazon, and other major retailers, too.

