Valorant’s new Agent is basically a water bender

Valorant’s latest Agent controls the power of the tides, summoning water to help concuss his enemies and save his allies. The new Agent is set to arrive in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3, which will begin on Oct. 18.

Harbor’s most unique ability is his Q, Cove, which allows him to throw a spherical water grenade that forms a shield as soon as it hits the ground. The shield goes straight across and reaches high into the air, blocking bullets that come from either side as long as it’s up. Harbor can also create a wall of water, similar to Phoenix’s fire wall, and throw out a wave that slows players hit by it.

Finally, Harbor’s Ultimate ability summons a geyser to a certain area, then spawns smaller geysers directly underneath the enemies around that same area.

For a look at Harbor’s entire kit, you can find it from Riot below.

Harbor’s full ability kit

E — High Tide

Equip a wall of water. Fire to send the water forward along the ground. Hold Fire to guide the water in the direction of your crosshair, passing through the world, spawning a wall along the water’s path. Alt Fire while bending to stop the water early. Players hit are slowed.

Q — Cove

Equip a sphere of shielding water. Fire to throw. Alt Fire to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, spawn a water shield that blocks bullets.

C — Cascade

Equip a wave of water. Fire to send the wave rolling forward and through walls. Re-Use to stop the wave from moving further. Players hit are slowed.

X — Reckoning

Equip the full power of your Artifact. Fire to summon a geyser pool on the ground. Enemy players in the area are targeted by successive geyser strikes. Players caught within a strike are Concussed.