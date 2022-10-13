 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

League of Legends’ newest Champion is K’Sante, a proud hunter from Nazumah

League’s new champion is all about protecting his people

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The League of Legends World Championship is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean the game itself is slowing down any. On Thursday, Riot debuted League’s latest Champion, K’Sante, The Pride of Nazumah in a brief teaser trailer.

The trailer doesn’t give anything away about K’Sante’s gameplay, but it does reveal that he’s from the in-game region of Nazumah, and that he seems to lead the regions people, or at least be tasked with keeping them safe. We also know that Nazumah is intended to be a kingdom apart from the Ascended, but that still doesn’t reveal much about how K’Sante might actually play.

Because this new teaser, called The Hunter’s Pride, doesn’t get into the details of K’Sante’s abilities, it seems we’re likely to get a larger reveal about his kit sometime in the next week or so. The trailer also doesn’t reveal when K’Sante might be released onto live servers, but it seems safe to assume he’s at least a couple of weeks away, based on Riot’s usual schedule.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign will pay you (in cosmetics) to finish it

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

How to extend your Steam Deck’s battery life

By Mike Rougeau
/ new

Bungie is removing one of Destiny’s oldest resources next season

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Modern Warfare 2’s phone number requirement isn’t the same as Overwatch 2’s

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Netflix’s ad-supported tier costs $7, rolls out next month

By Ari Notis
/ new

Hitman 3 now lets you murder people with a banana whenever you like

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon