 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Apex Legends’ new hero adds a trans Legend to the roster

Catalyst will arrive with Respawn’s Eclipse update in November

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The next Legend joining the cast of Apex Legends is Catalyst, a defensive terraformer and conjurer with “remarkable, almost magical, control over ferrofluid,” developer Respawn Entertainment announced Monday. She’ll join the game in November alongside the next major update to the game, called Apex Legends: Eclipse.

Catalyst — real name Tressa Smith — is trans, and one of many LGBTQ Apex Legends characters. She’s voiced by actor Meli Grant and, according to a report from GamesRadar, Respawn worked closely with consultants from GLAAD and the studio’s own trans employees in developing her. Apex Legends also features the non-binary Legend Bloodhound.

A new “Stories from the Outlands” animated video dives into Catalyst’s background, which shows her as part of a coven of friends who fight to protect Cleo — the moon of Tressa’s home planet Boreas — which is being mined by the Hammond Robotics corporation and threatening its stability. With the guidance of her friend Margot, Tressa becomes unwittingly involved in an eco-terrorist plot and conflict with Hammond in a setup for her joining the Apex Games.

The broken moon of Cleo appears to be the setting for a new map coming to Apex Legends next month. Respawn and EA promise more details in the lead up to Apex Legends: Eclipse, which arrives Nov. 1 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Loading comments...

The Latest

This guy needs to chill the heck out

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Elden Ring is getting jazzy

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

BTS to take hiatus while members serve in South Korean military

By Austen Goslin
/ new

She-Hulk director wanted to make a sex-positive show that kids could also watch

By Matt Patches
/ new

‘Windies Direct’ is a Nintendo-style showcase for Caribbean game makers

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

The new Owl House episode is available on YouTube

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon