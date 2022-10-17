Elden Ring is getting jazzy

Elden Ring , the latest in a line of FromSoftware games including Dark Souls and Bloodborne , is here. See all the latest news, updates, and memes about this fantasy open-world action-RPG with story contributions from A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin and famously challenging boss battles.

If you ever played Elden Ring and thought to yourself, “Wow, it would be so incredible to listen to a jazz performance of the game’s original soundtrack,” then you’re in luck. A jazz performance of the game’s original soundtrack will be livestreamed on Dec. 3.

Called Elden Ring: A Night in Jazz, the special event will feature the talents of Grammy Award-winning musician Kenny Garrett and rising star trumpet player Takuya Kuroda. It’s a truly eclectic combination, but one that’s definitely going to be like nothing else. And because it’s jazz, there will be some improvisation. Elden Ring like you’ve never heard before!

“Elden Ring is going to be something different than I have done before,” Garrett says in the event’s trailer. “And, you know, what I learned from my mentor, Miles Davis, is really [...] that’s how you become a better musician. I’m up for the challenge.”

The actual event itself will be held in Hollywood’s Bourbon Room. Various ticket tiers are available for the physical event, the livestream, and the video on demand. Various perks include merch, food, and the digital soundtrack. The physical event tickets start at $75, with the livestream starting at $25. The VOD will be available for $15. More information can be found on the website. There will be two showings — one at 6:00 p.m. PST and another at 10:00 p.m. PST.