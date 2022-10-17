Harrison Ford joins the MCU, taking on a longtime Marvel role

Harrison Ford is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadline reports. He will take on the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, which was originated in the MCU by the late William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk (2008). Ford’s first appearance as Ross will come in 2024’s Captain America: New World Order. The character regularly appears across the MCU, so it is likely Ford will continue to reprise the role — especially in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie, which is based on a team of anti-heroes led by General “Thunderbolt” himself.

Captain America: New World Order will feature Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as Captain America. Also confirmed to join the cast are Tim Blake Nelson, who will be reprising his role of the Leader; Danny Ramirez, who plays Joaquín Torres, a character who appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and is currently the new Falcon; and Shira Haas, who will play Israeli superhero Sabra.

Captain America: New World Order is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.