 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

You can now customize Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers

Microsoft said it’s been players ‘number one fan request’ for the Design Lab program

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new
A mostly purple Xbox Elite controller with hints of orange and sky blue. The controller is very lightly illuminated, on a stand, in front of a black background. Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has finally extended its Xbox Design Lab to include Xbox’s Elite Series 2 controller. Starting Tuesday, players will be able to customize their Elite Series 2 controllers in all sorts of ways — color, D-pad, thumbsticks, paddles, and engraving, among others.

Microsoft’s starting price for a customized Elite Series 2 controller is $149.99 — slightly more than the base $129.99 for an unmodified unit — and goes up with different add-ons. Players have been eagerly awaiting this announcement since Microsoft teased the program in September, calling it the “number one fan request” since Xbox Design Lab debuted in 2016.

There are options for “nearly all” of the Elite Series 2 external pieces — its front and back body, D-pad, triggers, thumbsticks, and buttons, Microsoft said. It extends even to choosing the cross-shaped or faceted D-pad and color customization for the thumbstick’s base and ring. As with the Xbox Wireless Controller, engraving is an option.

“The best part is that Elite Series 2 controllers are designed to be fully customizable with interchangeable components, so you can play with a specific setup that works best for you, Microsoft wrote in a news release. “Choose the right components to unleash your best game, such as metallic paddles and different shaped thumbsticks.”

Customized Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers can be considered one of Microsoft’s “Core” controllers, like the white version of the controller. That’s because it doesn’t come with any of the extra components, like a charging dock, differently-shaped thumbsticks, carrying case, or adjustable paddles. It’ll be the controller, a thumbstick adjustment tool, and a USB-C cable in the box. If you’re looking for all those extras, the whole package will start at $209.99.

If you choose to purchase the controller without the extra components but change your mind later, Microsoft does sell them all as part of the Complete Component Pack for $59.99.

The Xbox Design Lab is open to orders from “the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, most Western European countries, and select Southeast Asian countries,” according to Microsoft.

Loading comments...

The Latest

New Mortal Kombat game is an RPG for phones

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

PS5 DualSense Edge controller launches early next year

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Fortnite’s Halloween event, Fortnitemares, will turn you into a monster

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Twitch star Amouranth says husband forces her to stream, controls her finances

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Harrison Ford joins the MCU, taking on a longtime Marvel role

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

This guy needs to chill the heck out

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon