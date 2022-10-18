Fortnite’s Halloween event, Fortnitemares, will turn you into a monster

Werewolves will start lurking around Fortnite as the Fortnitemare event begins in-game Tuesday. Epic Games originally announced the launch date on Oct. 1, but now we’re finally privy to the details: Fortnite players will be able to transform into werewolves.

The big draw of the event will be the new werewolf abilities that are “bestowed” upon Fortnite players when they visit Reality Tree’s Alteration Altars; there’s an emote there, Ritual Emote, that’ll offer up Howler Claws that unlock new, werewolf-y abilities.

Here’s what Epic Games has to say about them:

Wolfscent Ability With the Howler Claws equipped, howl to activate the Wolfscent Ability, lasting a limited time before going into a cooldown. The Wolfscent Ability gives you tracking vision, repeatedly putting a mark on enemies in a nearby radius. If no enemies are in the radius, the Wolfscent Ability will immediately enter the cooldown. (Are you being tracked by tracking vision? Your sixth sense will let you know with an audible heartbeat, getting louder and louder as your hunter approaches… ) Slash Ability Equipping the Howler Claws of course gives you... claws. But these claws are more than just really sharp fingernails. With the Slash Ability, show no restraint and perform a four-combo melee attack. Air Slash Ability Your claws make you able to air slash too. With the Air Slash Ability, perform a double-jump that damages opponents upon landing.

As part of the Fortnitemare event, Epic is also opening up a limited time mode called Zero Build Horde Rush. Horde Rush is the cooperative where players have to eliminate a series of AI enemies. Zero Build simply means that there’s no building — one of Fortnite’s defining features, but one that intimidates a lot of new players. Epic says Zero Build Horde Mode will stick around until after Nov. 1 “for a limited time.”

Fortnitemares will also include new XP quests — stuff like the emote ritual at the aforementioned altars, visiting certain scary locations, and using items like candy. Epic says two Fortnitemare quests will be available over the 14-day event. Here’s what you need to do to unlock the new rewards: