 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PS5 DualSense Edge controller launches early next year

Pre-orders begin at the end of October

By Owen S. Good
/ new

The DualSense Edge, the PlayStation 5’s premium, customizable gamepad, launches Jan. 26, 2023, Sony announced on Tuesday. It ain’t cheap, either: $199.99 in the U.S., €239.99/£209.99 in Europe.

Announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, the DualSense Edge is the PlayStation’s counterpart to Microsoft’s Elite series of gamepads, which debuted in 2015 and were revised with 2019’s Elite Series 2 model. The Elite Series 2 launched at $179.99, which was $30 more than the original Elite’s launch price.

The DualSense Edge has two rear buttons on the controller’s ventral side, as well as swappable stick caps of two different heights. The Edge’s analog sticks also have a slider, on the controller itself, that allows players to tune how far the sticks travel. Elite Series 2 users have to tighten or loosen their sticks with a special tool.

The rest of the DualSense Edge’s bundle includes a USB cable (for charging; the unit is still wireless), two types of back buttons (half dome or lever), a connector housing, and a carrying case.

Replaceable stick modules will also be sold separately for $19.99/€24.99/£19.99, also on Jan. 26. The DualSense Edge will be available for pre-order in the United States and western Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands) at direct.playstation.com. Major retailers will begin selling the new controller on Feb. 23, 2023, Sony said.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Make side bets while you toy with the cops in Need for Speed Unbound

By Owen S. Good
/ new

New Mortal Kombat game is an RPG for phones

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

You can now customize Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Fortnite’s Halloween event, Fortnitemares, will turn you into a monster

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Twitch star Amouranth says husband forces her to stream, controls her finances

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Harrison Ford joins the MCU, taking on a longtime Marvel role

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon