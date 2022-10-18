PS5 DualSense Edge controller launches early next year

The DualSense Edge, the PlayStation 5’s premium, customizable gamepad, launches Jan. 26, 2023, Sony announced on Tuesday. It ain’t cheap, either: $199.99 in the U.S., €239.99/£209.99 in Europe.

Announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, the DualSense Edge is the PlayStation’s counterpart to Microsoft’s Elite series of gamepads, which debuted in 2015 and were revised with 2019’s Elite Series 2 model. The Elite Series 2 launched at $179.99, which was $30 more than the original Elite’s launch price.

The DualSense Edge has two rear buttons on the controller’s ventral side, as well as swappable stick caps of two different heights. The Edge’s analog sticks also have a slider, on the controller itself, that allows players to tune how far the sticks travel. Elite Series 2 users have to tighten or loosen their sticks with a special tool.

The rest of the DualSense Edge’s bundle includes a USB cable (for charging; the unit is still wireless), two types of back buttons (half dome or lever), a connector housing, and a carrying case.

Replaceable stick modules will also be sold separately for $19.99/€24.99/£19.99, also on Jan. 26. The DualSense Edge will be available for pre-order in the United States and western Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands) at direct.playstation.com. Major retailers will begin selling the new controller on Feb. 23, 2023, Sony said.