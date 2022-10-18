 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New Mortal Kombat game is an RPG for phones

[Jax voice] Gacha!

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Artwork of Mortal Kombat Onslaught, featuring Sub-Zero and Scorpion engaged in battle front and center, with other characters (Raiden, Shinnok, Kitana, Shao Khan, Quan Chi, and Jade) fighting in the background. Image: NetherRealm Studios/Warner Bros. Games

The next Mortal Kombat isn’t a traditional fighting game. Developer NetherRealm Studios’ next project is a spinoff called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, which the studio and publisher Warner Bros. Games described as a new “collection role-playing game” that’s bound for mobile devices in 2023.

According to a news release, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught will let players build a team of fighters and battle in “massive real-time group battles.” The Mortal Kombat series has a lengthy list of playable characters — and no shortage of side characters who could join them — so a spinoff in the vein of free-to-play collection games like Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, Marvel Future Fight, and Pokémon Masters EX seems like a good fit to exploit that deep roster (and plenty of existing MK character variations).

WB Games and NetherRealm revealed little in the way of details about Mortal Kombat: Onslaught on Tuesday, but promised a “cinematic story experience” in addition to collection RPG mechanics.

Ed Boon, chief creative officer of NetherRealm Studios and Mortal Kombat co-creator, said Onslaught will stay “true to its core visceral nature” and offer “strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat.”

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a follow-up to NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat Mobile, which hews more closely to the series’ 2D fighting style. That game has more than 150 million installs on Android and iOS platforms, Warner Bros. says.

The Mortal Kombat franchise recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. The most recent core game in the series, Mortal Kombat 11, was released in 2019. NetherRealm is widely expected to reveal a follow-up to that game soon.

Loading comments...

The Latest

PS5 DualSense Edge controller launches early next year

By Owen S. Good
/ new

You can now customize Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Fortnite’s Halloween event, Fortnitemares, will turn you into a monster

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Twitch star Amouranth says husband forces her to stream, controls her finances

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Harrison Ford joins the MCU, taking on a longtime Marvel role

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

This guy needs to chill the heck out

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon