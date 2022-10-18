Amnesia: Rebirth and other spooky games headed to Xbox Game Pass

It’s almost Halloween, which means it’s the perfect time for some spooky games. And Xbox Games Pass has things covered on that front. On October 20, Amnesia: Collection — which includes The Dark Descent, A Machine For Pigs, and the Justine DLC — will be available on cloud, console, and PC, along with Amnesia: Rebirth. And if that wasn’t enough, Soma — a sci-fi horror game from the same studio — will also hit Game Pass on Oct. 20.
If you’re a scaredy cat who still likes a mystery, three Frog Detective games will also come to Game Pass this month. And if the whole Halloween thing isn’t your schtick and you’d rather have an award-winning role-playing game experience, Persona 5 Royal is also going to be available.
Here’s the full list of games coming to Game Pass at the tail end of the month:
- Amnesia: Collection — Oct. 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Amnesia: Rebirth — Oct. 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Phantom Abyss (Game Preview) — Oct. 20 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Soma — Oct. 20 (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Persona 5 Royal — Oct. 21 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery — Oct. 27 (PC)
- Gunfire Reborn — Oct. 27 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Signalis — Oct. 27 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
As for updates and DLC for existing games, here’s what’s going to be available:
- No Man’s Sky: Waypoint Update — Available now
- Sea of Thieves: The Herald of the Flame — Available until Oct. 27
- The Sims 4: Get to Work — Available now
- Minecraft Dungeons: Fauna Faire — Oct. 19
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition — OCt. 25
And what Xbox Game Pass giveth, Xbox Game Pass taketh away. Here are the games leaving at the end of the month:
- Alan Wake: American Nightmare (Console and PC)
- Backbone (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Project Wingman (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Second Extinction (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Sniper Elite 4 (Console and Cloud)
- The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC)
