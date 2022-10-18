 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Amnesia: Rebirth and other spooky games headed to Xbox Game Pass

Plus Persona 5 Royal

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
Artwork for Amnesia: Rebirth featuring Tasi holding a lit match in the dark Image: Frictional Games

It’s almost Halloween, which means it’s the perfect time for some spooky games. And Xbox Games Pass has things covered on that front. On October 20, Amnesia: Collection — which includes The Dark Descent, A Machine For Pigs, and the Justine DLC — will be available on cloud, console, and PC, along with Amnesia: Rebirth. And if that wasn’t enough, Soma — a sci-fi horror game from the same studio — will also hit Game Pass on Oct. 20.

If you’re a scaredy cat who still likes a mystery, three Frog Detective games will also come to Game Pass this month. And if the whole Halloween thing isn’t your schtick and you’d rather have an award-winning role-playing game experience, Persona 5 Royal is also going to be available.

Here’s the full list of games coming to Game Pass at the tail end of the month:

  • Amnesia: Collection — Oct. 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Amnesia: Rebirth — Oct. 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Phantom Abyss (Game Preview) — Oct. 20 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
  • Soma — Oct. 20 (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Persona 5 Royal — Oct. 21 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery — Oct. 27 (PC)
  • Gunfire Reborn — Oct. 27 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Signalis — Oct. 27 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As for updates and DLC for existing games, here’s what’s going to be available:

  • No Man’s Sky: Waypoint Update — Available now
  • Sea of Thieves: The Herald of the Flame — Available until Oct. 27
  • The Sims 4: Get to Work — Available now
  • Minecraft Dungeons: Fauna Faire — Oct. 19
  • Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition — OCt. 25

And what Xbox Game Pass giveth, Xbox Game Pass taketh away. Here are the games leaving at the end of the month:

  • Alan Wake: American Nightmare (Console and PC)
  • Backbone (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Project Wingman (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Second Extinction (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Sniper Elite 4 (Console and Cloud)
  • The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Silent Hill movie is a horror gem well worth cult status

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Everything you should know about Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost event

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

How to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign early

By Ari Notis
/ new

Amouranth says she’s safe, is ‘seeking legal and emotional counsel’

By Nicole Clark
/ new

All the Silent Hill games said to be in development

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Destiny 2’s Halloween event is here, and so is new Gundam-style armor

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon