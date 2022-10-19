New ‘immersive’ X-Men convention will let fans live the mutant life in a makeshift X-Mansion

Next year X-Men fans can convene in Minneapolis to attend panels, photo ops, and meet and greets with real X-Men celebrities — while also playing around in a setting modeled after the Xavier School itself.

The Uncanny Experience is the inaugural event of Giant-Size Productions — which is unaffiliated with Marvel Entertainment — and it promises to transform the stately architecture of the Minneapolis Club with “unique immersion elements in a historic X-Mansion-like environment.” The Uncanny Experience will also include a cosplay contest, panels, signings, and star guests to rival any comic con, including X-Men architect Chris Claremont and talent from Disney Plus’ upcoming X-Men: The Animated Series revival, X-Men ‘97. Per a Giant-Size news release:

Each attendee will get an Uncanny Student ID badge to enter the event, take Instagram-worthy photos in the historic venue, meet our special guests through booth signings & panels, attend classes on various topics like Mutant History and Understanding tarot with Tarot, enjoy the free-play video arcade room (chili fries not included), and find fellow mutant enthusiasts. [...] The weekend concludes with a Graduation Ceremony where those in attendance will receive a diploma if they complete the Immersive Experience activations stationed throughout the mansion

The Uncanny Experience will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sep. 16 and 17 in 2023, right around when X-Men ‘97 is — at the moment — slated to premiere.