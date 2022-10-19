How to watch Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission showcase

Konami will mark the return of its famous horror series today in a Silent Hill Transmission digital event. The transmission will go live at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT and can be viewed on Konami’s YouTube channel, which is embedded above, or on the Silent Hill website.

The reveal will mark the first official update on the Silent Hill series since Kojima Productions’ Silent Hills reboot was canceled in 2015, amid Hideo Kojima’s departure from the company. There hasn’t been a Silent Hill game released since 2012, when Konami released Silent Hill: Downpour and Book of Memories.

Some details on the Silent Hill Transmission event appear to have been leaked early, by Konami itself. The event’s YouTube description and metadata previously pointed to a remake of Silent Hill 2, as well as new projects titled Silent Hill: Ascension and Return to Silent Hill. The latter is the title of a new movie project led by Christophe Gans, who directed the original 2006 Silent Hill adaptation.

The Silent Hill rumor mill has been very active lately, and several projects are said to be in development that might be revealed today — including the remake of Silent Hill 2 by Bloober Team, a new mainline game made in Japan, a P.T.-style playable teaser, and an episodic series. We’ve run them all down in detail.