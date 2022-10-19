 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silent Hill 2 remake coming to PS5, PC

Konami taps Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team to revive Silent Hill 2

Konami is bringing Silent Hill 2, widely regarded as the best entry in the psychological horror game franchise, to modern platforms with a new remake. Silent Hill 2 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Windows PC, Konami announced Wednesday during its Silent Hill Transmission livestream.

The Silent Hill 2 remake appears to be a top-to-bottom recreation of the game, as revealed by a debut trailer that showcased highly detailed graphics, new voice over work, and new music. The remake will also feature a new, over-the-shoulder camera perspective. Original Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka and artist Masahiro Ito are collaborating on the remake’s development.

Mateusz Lenart, creative director and lead designer at Bloober Team, said in a post on the PlayStation Blog that “one of our primary goals is to preserve the atmosphere that made Silent Hill 2 so exceptional, while also modernizing many aspects of the game’s overall gameplay.”

The remake is touted as a PlayStation 5 console timed-exclusive, with a Windows PC version also coming.

The original Silent Hill 2 was released for PlayStation 2 in 2001, and later came to Xbox and Windows PC. That version of the game was developed by Konami’s Team Silent. It focused on protagonist James Sunderland, who heads to Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his wife informing him that she is waiting for him there, despite her death years prior. Silent Hill 2 tells a story of grief, as manifestations of James’ psychological state — including the iconic monster Pyramid Head — force him to confront his guilty conscience. Silent Hill 2 built on the gameplay of the original, and featured memorable music from composer Akira Yamaoka and artist Masahiro Ito, the creator of Pyramid Head.

Developer Bloober Team is best known for its psychological horror fare, including the Layers of Fear games, The Medium, and Observer.

Correction: Konami and Bloober Team did not announce a release window for their Silent Hill 2 remake.

