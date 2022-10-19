 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silent Hill: Townfall is a mysterious new game from acclaimed developer No Code

Developer behind Stories Untold and Observation is working with Konami and Annapurna Interactive

By Michael McWhertor
One of the more intriguing projects revealed at Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission event on Wednesday was Silent Hill: Townfall, a mysterious new game in the horror franchise developed by No Code and Annapurna Interactive. While a teaser trailer for Silent Hill: Townfall revealed few details, it’s dripping with atmosphere — and the teams involved make Townfall a Silent Hill project to keep your eye on.

No Code is the indie developer behind Stories Untold and Observation, an anthology horror game and sci-fi thriller, respectively, that netted the studio back-to-back BAFTA awards. The studio’s Silent Hill game, according to No Code creative director Jon McKellan, “respects the source material but also does something a little bit different with it.” McKellan touted the original Silent Hill as influential on him and the No Code team.

Silent Hill: Townfall’s teaser trailer appears to match the tone of No Code’s previous games, and implies that players may not be active participants in a traditional third-person horror adventure, but rather communicating with someone and observing it from afar. But Konami, No Code, and Annapurna are clearly trying to keep Townfall something of a mystery for now.

Konami and No Code did not announce a release date or platforms for Silent Hill: Townfall.

