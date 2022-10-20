 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nope will stream exclusively on Peacock in November

A behind-the-scenes documentary of the film will also stream on the service

OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya), Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer), and Angel Torres (Brandon Perea) standing in a parched field in Nope Image: Universal Pictures

Peacock announced on Thursday that Nope, the latest sci-fi horror movie from Get Out director Jordan Peele, will stream exclusively on the platform on Nov. 18. In addition to the film, the service will also stream a making-of documentary of the series, featuring interviews with the cast and crew of Nope as well as in-depth never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage.

Nope has proven to be Peele’s most polarizing film to-date, with critic Robert Daniels in his review for Polygon noting the film’s unwieldy pacing and penchant for winking reference-laden exposition. All the same, Nope has earned its place on our list of the best films of 2022, with Polygon’s Tasha Robinson describing it as “a thoughtful, well-constructed puzzlebox of a film, worth considering and unpacking at length — but it’s also just plain scary, and horror fans could hardly ask for more than that.”

Set in the Santa Clarita Valley just outside of Los Angeles, the film follows siblings OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer), the heirs to a Hollywood horse training company who inadvertently witness proof of intelligent alien life in the skies above their ranch. Attempting to capture proof of its existence, OJ and Emerald get more than they bargained for when the “unidentified aerial phenomenon” becomes more aggressive the closer they come to catching full sight of it, endangering not only their own lives but potentially all of humanity.

