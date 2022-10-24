 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Netflix’s new series from Dark creators sets a deadly riddle on a ghost ship

1899 arrives on Netflix in November

By Austen Goslin
Netflix is bringing mystery to the high seas with the latest series from the creators of Dark, 1899. The streamer released a new trailer for the series on Monday, which gave us our best description yet of its plot — or at least its mystery.

The series’ new trailer sets up a boat full of international travelers whose captain takes them off course in hopes of saving a lost ship called the Prometheus. But once they all arrive, they find that the boat had sunk and has mysteriously resurfaced, without a single person on board. As the investigation continues, a massive puzzle begins to reveal itself pointing to the larger mysteries of the boat, its disappearance, and why and how it turned back up.

1899 comes from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of Netflix’s exceedingly complex German-language time-travel drama Dark. That series ran for three seasons, but it’s not clear yet if 1899 is intended to be a limited series or continue its story for multiple years. 1899 brings together an international cast that includes actors like Emily Beecham (Hail, Caesar!) and Aneurin Bernard (Dunkirk), as well as a few cast members like Andreas Pietschmann who played important roles on Dark.

1899 is set to premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17.

