Vinland Saga season 2 trailer shows a world-weary Thorfinn searching for new purpose

A new trailer for the second season of Vinland Saga was released on Monday, unveiling the upcoming season’s long-awaited premiere date of Jan. 9, 2023, and revealing that the new season will be simulcasted outside of Japan on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Set a year after the events of the first season, Vinland Saga season 2’s trailer shows Thorfinn working as a slave for a farmer in Denmark. Having been denied his long-time goal of killing Askeladd, his father’s murderer and surrogate father figure, Thorfinn appears at a loss of what to do with his life.

The trailer introduces Einar, a fellow slave who encourages Thorfinn to find a purpose beyond revenge. We also catch glimpses of King Canute the Great, another major character from the first season who, having now accepted his role as king in the wake of his father’s death, is waging a war to conquer Denmark with the intent of creating a paradise on Earth.

Shuhei Yabuta, who directed the first season of Vinland Saga, will return to direct the second season alongside the same staff of animators who created the first season. However, this new season will be produced under studio MAPPA (Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen) instead of Wit Studio, who is credited with producing Vinland Saga’s first season.