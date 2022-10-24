Genshin Impact 3.2 patch debuts a murderous boss fight with Scaramouche

Hoyoverse revealed a trailer for Genshin Impact’s 3.2 patch on Sunday. The new patch “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises,” will feature a boss fight with Fatui Harbinger Scaramouche and will debut the Dendro Archon Nahida and the four-star sword Cryo character Layla as new playable characters. The final act, which follows a Fatui plot to create a god, will conclude the main storyline of the Traveler’s journey in Sumeru.

The 3.2 patch will be released on Nov. 2. The next patch will shift the focus of the story back to Scaramouche and Il Dottore, who further their plot to create a god in Sumeru. A trailer showed a clip of Nahida kneeling on the ground crying, as we see green energy sapped from her. Meanwhile, the Traveler takes on Scaramouche, who pilots a giant evil mech with an Attack on Titan-esque action scene. Hoyoverse confirmed that this portion of the Archon Quest will bring the main storyline of Sumeru to its grand finale and introduce Scaramouche as a new boss fight.

Developers also revealed gameplay for two new characters: Nahida and Layla. Nahida’s gameplay is very playful, and themed around being a child. She’s a Dendro catalyst who plays hopscotch as she attacks. Her Elemental Skill allows her take a magical photo with her hands to infuse enemies with the Dendro element, and her Elemental Burst creates an ornate room around the entire battlefield. Layla’s gameplay has fewer bells and whistles. A highlight of her includes an Elemental Sill that literally allows her to take a nap mid-fight on the battlefield.

As usual, this update will feature two sets of banners with featured characters. Here are the banners for the 3.2 Genshin Impact update.

Phase 1 of the character banner will have:

Five star Dendro catalyst Nahida

Five star Pyro bow user Yoimiya

The weapon banners will also feature Nahida’s signature weapon: A catalyst called A Thousand Floating Dreams.

Phase 2 of the character banner will have:

The five star Electro catalyst Yae Miko

The five star Hydro bow user Tartaglia (Childe)

The four star Cryo sword user Layla

The stream also shared new information on four patch events. “Fabulous Fungus Frenzy” will have you catching and taming wild fungus. The other three events are a photo event called “Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens: Greenery Chapter,” the fighting challenge “Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse,” and the training challenge “Adventure’s Trials.”