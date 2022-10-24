Fallout 4 getting free PS5, Xbox Series X update

Bethesda Softworks announced Monday it plans to release a “next-gen update” for Fallout 4 in 2023, with improvements to the game designed for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. The update will include “performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay,” and unspecified bug fixes.

The developer also hinted at “bonus Creation Club content,” but did not provide specifics about what type of creator-made items will be available.

Bethesda released a similar update last year for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition and Anniversary Edition, optimizing that game with enhanced graphics, faster loading times, and other changes for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The developer previously released an Xbox One X update for Fallout 4 that enabled 4K resolution and 30 frames per second refresh rates. Fallout 4 is playable on Xbox Series X and takes advantage of Microsoft’s FPS Boost feature.

Fallout 4 was originally released in 2015 for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. In Polygon’s original review of the game, we said that “Fallout 4 has all the ambiance and history that made its predecessors such wonderful places to get lost for hours at a time, with a much more coherent set of stories within it.” Fallout 4 has gone on to become the best-selling game in the franchise, with Bethesda boasting 12 million copies shipped on day one.

Todd Howard, creative director at Bethesda Game Studios, said earlier this year that Fallout 5 is on the studio’s roadmap, but won’t arrive until after Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.