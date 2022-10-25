 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New seasons of Doctor Who to stream on Disney Plus in 2023

The second biggest Doctor Who surprise this week!

By Petrana Radulovic
david tennant as the fourteenth doctor, standing outside the tardis and looking completely shocked Image: BBC

Right on the heels of a huge Doctor Who reveal — tl;dr: David Tennant will reprise the role of the Doctor as the 14th Doctor for three specials, before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the 15th Doctor — comes another big bit of news: New seasons of Doctor Who will now exclusively be available on Disney Plus outside of the U.K. and Ireland.

This will start in late 2023 with the specials, which are helmed by showrunner Russel T. Davis, who previously commandeered Doctor Who back in 2005 during the revival. In a news release, Davis spoke about how this partnership will help bring the show to audiences outside of the U.K.

“I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds,” he said. “With the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK.”

A new logo was also unveiled today — one that is heavily inspired by old Doctor Who.

The partnership will officially start when the show returns next year. New episodes will drop on Disney Plus when they premiere on BBC. For anyone wishing to catch up with the show, though, it appears that for now, the old episodes will continue to stream on HBO Max, so you’ll need at least two streaming services.

