Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s new character DLC goes deep on Disney Plus shows

Thirty more Star Wars characters are coming to the already character-stuffed Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga next week, thanks to the release of the game’s second character pack and its Galactic Edition bundle. Fans of Disney Plus Star Wars shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and Andor will be feasting, as will fans of animated series like Star Wars: Rebels and The Clone Wars.

A new trailer for the add-on shows off just about everyone who’s joining Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Nov. 1, including new versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi — both in post-prequels form and summer holiday gear from the extremely silly Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation special — and Darth Vader. Fan favorites like Ezra Bridger, Admiral Thrawn, Cad Bane, Cobb Vanth, The Armorer from The Mandalorian, Captain Rex, and Asajj Ventress are also incoming.

So is R2-D2 in a Christmas sweater. And Amy Sedaris’ Peli Motto. (But “Weird Al” Yankovic? Unclear.)

Also making their way to The Skywalker Saga are the stars of Andor, including Cassian himself, his former gal pal Bix Caleen, art dealer/insurrectionist Luthen Rael, and Imperial security middle managers Syril Karn and Dedra Meero. Suffice it to say, it’s a lot! But do watch TT Games and Warner Bros. Games’ trailer for the full list — and stick around for a very dark exchange from young Luke Skywalker and his dad Anakin for a reminder of the humor the Lego Star Wars games are capable of.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition rerelease will include the original game — which spans the nine numbered Star Wars films — and 13 character packs for $79.99 on console, and $69.99 on PC. A Character Collection 1 and 2 bundle will be available for $24.99, and each collection can be purchased separately for $14.99 each. Individual character packs will also be available à la carte for $2.99.