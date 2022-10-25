 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

You can watch House of the Dragon without HBO in December

The first season comes to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Dec. 20

By Ana Diaz
/ new
Daemon (Matt Smith) standing in front of Caraxes the dragon Image: HBO

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, will come to Blu-ray and DVD soon. Beginning Dec. 20, fans may purchase one of three hard-copy editions to watch the first season of the show. This release marks the first time the series will be available to watch on a platform other than HBO Max.

House of the Dragon will be available in three physical editions. First, there’s a 4K Ultra HD Limited Collectable Steelbook Edition (which includes Blu-ray) starting at $59.99. Then there’s a 4K Ultra HD Standard Edition with Blu-ray for $49.99. Finally, there’s a standard DVD edition at $44.98.

Each edition has all 10 episodes of the HBO series’ first season, along with more than an hour of bonus features, plus two more all-new featurettes. The 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray versions will also entitle buyers to a digital copy, but only in the U.S.

House of the Dragon concluded its first season on Sunday. HBO has already greenlit a second season, but we don’t yet have an official release date for the second season. Co-creator George R.R. Martin has said that the current plan is to have the entirety of the series run for four seasons, with each season comprising 10 episodes.

Next Up In Game of Thrones

Loading comments...

The Latest

I’d pet Pokémon’s newest dog Greavard, even if it cost me my life

By Nicole Clark
/ new

The 8 great ‘psychotic women’ movies

By Willow Catelyn Maclay
/ new

The best Chainsaw Man fights

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

The Guardians of the Galaxy are going to kidnap Kevin Bacon for Christmas

By Matt Patches and Joshua Rivera
/ new

Here’s a first look at Amazon’s Fallout TV series

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

We’re streaming New State Mobile this week

By Simone de Rochefort
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon