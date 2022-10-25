You can watch House of the Dragon without HBO in December

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, will come to Blu-ray and DVD soon. Beginning Dec. 20, fans may purchase one of three hard-copy editions to watch the first season of the show. This release marks the first time the series will be available to watch on a platform other than HBO Max.

House of the Dragon will be available in three physical editions. First, there’s a 4K Ultra HD Limited Collectable Steelbook Edition (which includes Blu-ray) starting at $59.99. Then there’s a 4K Ultra HD Standard Edition with Blu-ray for $49.99. Finally, there’s a standard DVD edition at $44.98.

Each edition has all 10 episodes of the HBO series’ first season, along with more than an hour of bonus features, plus two more all-new featurettes. The 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray versions will also entitle buyers to a digital copy, but only in the U.S.

House of the Dragon concluded its first season on Sunday. HBO has already greenlit a second season, but we don’t yet have an official release date for the second season. Co-creator George R.R. Martin has said that the current plan is to have the entirety of the series run for four seasons, with each season comprising 10 episodes.