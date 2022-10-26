Team Ninja’s new Soulslike Wo Long will be out early next year

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a new dark fantasy Soulslike from Nioh developer Team Ninja, has been given a release date: March 3, 2023.

The game will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It will also be added to both PC and console Game Pass on day one.

A PS5 and Xbox Series X demo for Wo Long was made briefly available in September, and it was pretty well received, getting an 89% positive rating in a survey of players, plus some enthusiastic write-ups from the gaming press. This should come as no surprise, as the two Nioh games are widely felt to be among the best to take inspiration from FromSoft’s Dark Souls and Bloodborne. Wo Long draws on the exacting Nioh, aiming for more fluidity and accessibility without sacrificing challenge.

Wo Long does for the Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history what Nioh did for Sengoku-period Japan — that is, infest the historical setting with demons to fight. It will have no difficulty setting, but a game-wide morale system provides an alternative route to building up your character and balancing the challenge you face.

Publisher Koei Tecmo is busy building new franchises in genres made popular by its Japanese rivals at the moment. As well as Wo Long, it is partnering with Electronic Arts to make Wild Hearts, a Monster Hunter-style hunting game set in fantasy feudal Japan from Omega Force, the developer of the Dynasty Warriors series. Wild Hearts will be released just before Wo Long, on Feb. 17, 2023.