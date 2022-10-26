 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

God of War Ragnarök won’t have a photo mode at launch

Snap necks, not photos

By Cass Marshall
a creature that looks like an alligator attacking Kratos from the air in God of War Ragnarok Image: SIE Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War Ragnarök is a hotly anticipated title, and players are eager to revisit the adventures of papa Kratos and his boy Atreus. There’s just one (very minor) catch — players won’t have access to photo mode at launch. The game’s developer Santa Monica Studio shared the news in a Tweet on Tuesday: “Photo Mode will be coming to God of War Ragnarök after launch — we’ll share more details closer to when we plan to release it.”

Photo modes are a fun way to really admire and examine the details that developers have added to their game — and they’re also a good method for commemorating the highest points of an epic journey. A delayed photo mode isn’t unprecedented; the first game in the rebooted franchise also added this feature post launch.

Photo modes offer a suite of tools for the budding photographer behind the controller. There are camera controls, lens adjustments, depth-of-field presets, color filters, effects, and colorful borders. There’s also the very fun feature that allows the player to change the facial expressions of both Kratos and Atreus. You gotta stop and smell the roses, even if those roses are drenched in blood and withered in the face of an eternal winter.

God of War Ragnarök is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on Nov. 9. In Polygon’s preview of the game’s early hours, Michael McWhertor described the game as “pure comfort food” with “no shortage of spectacle.”

