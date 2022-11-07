Polygon’s 2022 holiday gift guide

How much do you want to spend?

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller, $70 This is a great and affordable wireless controller for Switch, PC, and mobile, supporting Bluetooth as well as a 2.4g wireless connection, and it also comes with a charging dock.

Backbone One mobile gaming controller, $100 Forget touch controls or a phone clip; snap this on your iPhone to turn it into a premium handheld device whether you're streaming Xbox titles or playing Genshin Impact. A PlayStation version is also available.

Marvel's Spider-Man: a special edition from The Folio Society, $135 The second of the Folio Society's Marvel Heroes compilations is an excellent starting point to getting into the adventures of everyone's favorite web slinger, and includes a complete replica of The Amazing Spider-Man #1.

Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide, Vol. 1: The Lands Between, $40 Think you knew everything about Elden Ring? This official tome provides the definitive guide to every inch of The Lands Between, complete with detailed maps and beautiful artwork.

Apple Gift Card, $10+ For gamers, film buffs, music lovers and beyond, Apple Gift Card unlocks a world of entertainment through App Store, Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and more. Help your loved ones choose their own entertainment adventure this holiday season.

Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide, Vol. 2: Shards of the Shattering, $38 The second volume of the official guide to the biggest game of the year includes everything you need to know about Elden Ring's enemies and gear. Even if you've triumphed against the game's terrifying bosses, this book will be worth it just for the gorgeous artwork.

Hori Split Pad Pro Attachment Set, $80 These controllers may be bulky, but they make playing your Switch in handheld mode more comfortable thanks to the grips and larger buttons. The attachment included also means these can double as wired full-size controllers.

Keychron V1 mechanical keyboard, $84+ Our sister site The Verge says this is the best mechanical keyboard you can buy at an affordable price. In its compact 75% layout, it also features hot-swappable switches and RGB lighting.

Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder, $21 Looking for a more comfortable alternative to handheld gaming? Then go hands-free with this tablet holder that can grip to your desk or bedframe, supporting various devices including smartphones and Switch.

Lego Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone set, $80 Get nostalgic for Sonic the Hedgehog and the iconic Green Hill Zone by building it with Lego bricks, along with models of the Blue Blur, his enemies, and rings.

LG C2 42-inch OLED TV, $1,000 The most affordable and smallest available OLED TV is a great start for upgrading to more vibrant colors, and it's also optimized to support features from the latest consoles such as 120-fps gaming.

Disney Plus, $80/yr An annual Disney+ subscription comes with movies and shows beyond Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, but of course it has those too.

LG C2 55-inch OLED TV, $1,300 Upgrade your living room entertainment with an OLED TV that's also optimized to support the latest features available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, including VRR and 120-fps gaming.

Logitech C920S Pro HD webcam, $70 Whether for Zoom meetings or you want to get into streaming, this is a great webcam to capture yourself in proper HD, and there's also a shutter to protect your privacy.

Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard, $20 This light and quiet Bluetooth keyboard has media controls, making it an ideal companion for streaming entertainment from your PC-connected TV, and also includes a touchpad.

Meta Quest 2, $500 Meta's affordable all-in-one headset is the perfect entry point to VR and immersing yourself in the metaverse.

Nintendo Switch OLED, $350 Nintendo's latest model of its hybrid console is especially great for those who like to play in handheld mode, with a larger OLED display that makes games look more vibrant than ever.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, $50/yr Play games online and get access to a rich library of classics from the NES, Super NES, Sega Genesis, N64, and more.

One Piece Box Set: East Blue and Baroque Works, $230 There's no better way to get started with one of the most well-known series of all time than with this premium box set that includes the first two arcs of the Straw Hat Pirates' adventures.

PlayStation 5, $400+ Sony's powerful console loads games lightning fast and provides greater immersion with its tactile controller and 3D audio, best demonstrated by a strong lineup of blockbuster exclusive games.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15, $1,610 Our sister site The Verge says this is the best gaming laptop. Considering its power, it's also surprisingly light at just around 4 pounds.

PlayStation Plus Premium, $120/yr An annual subscription of PlayStation's new premium tier not only gives you the ability to play online but a large and growing library of games to play, from PS5 titles all the way back to PS1 classics.

PO-80 Record Factory, $150 This compact and portable record cutter from Teenage Engineering (which also designed the Playdate handheld console) lets you cut your very own 5-inch vinyl records with lo-fi playback.

Pokémon Black Insulated Snap-Down Jacket for Adults, $119 Look Pika sharp in this sophisticated black jacket that features a cool outline of Pikachu on the back. This jacket is also available featuring many other Pokémon favorites.

PureArts Assassin's Creed Valhalla Orlog Dice Game Set, $40 If you were obsessed with the dice minigame in Assassin's Creed Valhalla then why not play the game for real with friends and family with this officially licensed dice set?

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, $160 As one of the best-performing gaming mice on the market, you'll be amazed it's not actually wired, and it comes complete with a comfortable ergonomic design.

Razer Rogue 15 Backpack V3 Gaming Backpack, $100 Keep your gaming laptop in good condition wherever you take it with this sturdy tear- and water-resistant 15-inch laptop backpack. Also available in sizes for 13-inch and 17-inch laptops.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series, $450+ One of the most comfortable gaming chairs will also help with posture. Prices vary depending on your level of customization, but the chair also comes with a magnetic memory foam head pillow.

Shuna's Journey, $20 If you're looking for something different for your manga collection, this classic from legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki is available in English for the first time.

Sonos One smart speaker, $219 As a single speaker with clean design that fits anywhere in your home, this is one of the best smart speakers you can buy, with incredible sound and a host of features.

Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive bluetooth turntable, $248 Collecting records is cool, but if you actually want to listen to them then this is a terrific Bluetooth turntable to invest in, and it still gives those rich sounds through your wireless headphones.

Spheal Poké Plush, $450 This adorably round, 39.5-inch-tall Spheal is one of the largest Pokémon plushies you can buy, perfect for decorating your room, bed, or just when you need something big to hug.

Star Wars Deluxe Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker, $60 It's the ship that made the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs, in waffle form! An ideal treat for Star Wars fans who also like making waffles.

Steam Deck, $400+ Valve's large yet surprisingly comfortable handheld PC is mighty enough to run the latest AAA releases or even just work like a regular desktop. It's also no longer reservation-only, just in time for the holidays.

The Ultimate Final Fantasy 14 Cookbook, $35 Go on an exciting culinary adventure with this cookbook featuring recipes inspired by the world of Final Fantasy 14, from snacks to meals to dessert. There's even a foreword from the MMO's producer/director, Naoki Yoshida.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, $15 This New York Times bestseller is about love, creativity, and video games, following the story of two childhood friends over the course of 30 years as they embark on a partnership in the games industry, with plenty of ups and downs.

TP-Link AV1000 Powerline Ethernet Adapter, $55 If you're in need of levelling up your online play from Wi-Fi, then this adapter is just the ticket to getting an ethernet connection to a room without a router or a ridiculous extension cable.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max, $200 With the flip of a switch, there's finally a true multiplatform wireless gaming headset, which works whether you're playing on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, or mobile, and offers maximum comfort and a long battery life.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, $15/mo This monthly subscription grants you access to a large library of games for your Xbox, Windows PC, and cloud gaming, including Microsoft's exclusive games from day one.