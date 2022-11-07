 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A grid shows 32 different gift ideas such as game consoles, controllers, and chairs Graphic: Will Joel/Polygon

Filed under:

Polygon’s 2022 holiday gift guide

Our guide covers hardware, toys, books, and all sorts of game- and entertainment-related items

By Alan Wen
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

It’s that wonderful time of year again to bask in capitalism and take care of holiday shopping. But with so many deals, and the most in-demand gifts in short supply, it can be difficult finding the right gifts, whether you’re shopping for friends, family, co-workers, or simply treating yourself (go on, you’ve earned it).

Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place; our guide is here to help, with recommendations for games, entertainment, books, toys, clothes, and more. Our guide covers multiple categories, so you can navigate by filtering what kind of gifts you’re after.

We’ve hand-picked the lineup below, from the latest bestsellers to gifts that are perfect for any occasion. You’re bound to find something for yourself or someone else that will make this holiday season a memorable one.

What are you looking for?

Hardware Books Games and toys Clothes and decor Subscriptions

How much do you want to spend?

$ $$ $$$ $$$$

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller, $70

This is a great and affordable wireless controller for Switch, PC, and mobile, supporting Bluetooth as well as a 2.4g wireless connection, and it also comes with a charging dock.

Amazon

Backbone One mobile gaming controller, $100

Forget touch controls or a phone clip; snap this on your iPhone to turn it into a premium handheld device whether you're streaming Xbox titles or playing Genshin Impact. A PlayStation version is also available.

Target

Best Buy

Backbone

Marvel's Spider-Man: a special edition from The Folio Society, $135

The second of the Folio Society's Marvel Heroes compilations is an excellent starting point to getting into the adventures of everyone's favorite web slinger, and includes a complete replica of The Amazing Spider-Man #1.

Folio Society

Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide, Vol. 1: The Lands Between, $40

Think you knew everything about Elden Ring? This official tome provides the definitive guide to every inch of The Lands Between, complete with detailed maps and beautiful artwork.

Amazon

Apple Gift Card, $10+

For gamers, film buffs, music lovers and beyond, Apple Gift Card unlocks a world of entertainment through App Store, Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and more. Help your loved ones choose their own entertainment adventure this holiday season.

Apple

Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide, Vol. 2: Shards of the Shattering, $38

The second volume of the official guide to the biggest game of the year includes everything you need to know about Elden Ring's enemies and gear. Even if you've triumphed against the game's terrifying bosses, this book will be worth it just for the gorgeous artwork.

Amazon

Hori Split Pad Pro Attachment Set, $80

These controllers may be bulky, but they make playing your Switch in handheld mode more comfortable thanks to the grips and larger buttons. The attachment included also means these can double as wired full-size controllers.

Amazon

Best Buy

Hori USA

Keychron V1 mechanical keyboard, $84+

Our sister site The Verge says this is the best mechanical keyboard you can buy at an affordable price. In its compact 75% layout, it also features hot-swappable switches and RGB lighting.

Keychron

Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder, $21

Looking for a more comfortable alternative to handheld gaming? Then go hands-free with this tablet holder that can grip to your desk or bedframe, supporting various devices including smartphones and Switch.

Amazon

Lamicall

Lego Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone set, $80

Get nostalgic for Sonic the Hedgehog and the iconic Green Hill Zone by building it with Lego bricks, along with models of the Blue Blur, his enemies, and rings.

Amazon

Target

Lego Store

LG C2 42-inch OLED TV, $1,000

The most affordable and smallest available OLED TV is a great start for upgrading to more vibrant colors, and it's also optimized to support features from the latest consoles such as 120-fps gaming.

Amazon

Target

Best Buy

Disney Plus, $80/yr

An annual Disney+ subscription comes with movies and shows beyond Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, but of course it has those too.

Disney Plus

LG C2 55-inch OLED TV, $1,300

Upgrade your living room entertainment with an OLED TV that's also optimized to support the latest features available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, including VRR and 120-fps gaming.

Amazon

Target

Best Buy

Logitech C920S Pro HD webcam, $70

Whether for Zoom meetings or you want to get into streaming, this is a great webcam to capture yourself in proper HD, and there's also a shutter to protect your privacy.

Amazon

Best Buy

Logitech

Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard, $20

This light and quiet Bluetooth keyboard has media controls, making it an ideal companion for streaming entertainment from your PC-connected TV, and also includes a touchpad.

Amazon

Best Buy

Logitech

Meta Quest 2, $500

Meta's affordable all-in-one headset is the perfect entry point to VR and immersing yourself in the metaverse.

Amazon

Target

Best Buy

Nintendo Switch OLED, $350

Nintendo's latest model of its hybrid console is especially great for those who like to play in handheld mode, with a larger OLED display that makes games look more vibrant than ever.

Amazon

Target

Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, $50/yr

Play games online and get access to a rich library of classics from the NES, Super NES, Sega Genesis, N64, and more.

Nintendo

One Piece Box Set: East Blue and Baroque Works, $230

There's no better way to get started with one of the most well-known series of all time than with this premium box set that includes the first two arcs of the Straw Hat Pirates' adventures.

Amazon

PlayStation 5, $400+

Sony's powerful console loads games lightning fast and provides greater immersion with its tactile controller and 3D audio, best demonstrated by a strong lineup of blockbuster exclusive games.

Amazon

GameStop

Best Buy

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15, $1,610

Our sister site The Verge says this is the best gaming laptop. Considering its power, it's also surprisingly light at just around 4 pounds.

Amazon

PlayStation Plus Premium, $120/yr

An annual subscription of PlayStation's new premium tier not only gives you the ability to play online but a large and growing library of games to play, from PS5 titles all the way back to PS1 classics.

PlayStation

PO-80 Record Factory, $150

This compact and portable record cutter from Teenage Engineering (which also designed the Playdate handheld console) lets you cut your very own 5-inch vinyl records with lo-fi playback.

Teenage Engineering

Pokémon Black Insulated Snap-Down Jacket for Adults, $119

Look Pika sharp in this sophisticated black jacket that features a cool outline of Pikachu on the back. This jacket is also available featuring many other Pokémon favorites.

Pokémon Center

PureArts Assassin's Creed Valhalla Orlog Dice Game Set, $40

If you were obsessed with the dice minigame in Assassin's Creed Valhalla then why not play the game for real with friends and family with this officially licensed dice set?

Amazon

GameStop

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, $160

As one of the best-performing gaming mice on the market, you'll be amazed it's not actually wired, and it comes complete with a comfortable ergonomic design.

Amazon

Best Buy

Razer

Razer Rogue 15 Backpack V3 Gaming Backpack, $100

Keep your gaming laptop in good condition wherever you take it with this sturdy tear- and water-resistant 15-inch laptop backpack. Also available in sizes for 13-inch and 17-inch laptops.

Amazon

GameStop

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series, $450+

One of the most comfortable gaming chairs will also help with posture. Prices vary depending on your level of customization, but the chair also comes with a magnetic memory foam head pillow.

Secret Lab

Shuna's Journey, $20

If you're looking for something different for your manga collection, this classic from legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki is available in English for the first time.

Amazon

Sonos One smart speaker, $219

As a single speaker with clean design that fits anywhere in your home, this is one of the best smart speakers you can buy, with incredible sound and a host of features.

Best Buy

Sonos

Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive bluetooth turntable, $248

Collecting records is cool, but if you actually want to listen to them then this is a terrific Bluetooth turntable to invest in, and it still gives those rich sounds through your wireless headphones.

Amazon

Best Buy

Spheal Poké Plush, $450

This adorably round, 39.5-inch-tall Spheal is one of the largest Pokémon plushies you can buy, perfect for decorating your room, bed, or just when you need something big to hug.

Pokémon Center

Star Wars Deluxe Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker, $60

It's the ship that made the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs, in waffle form! An ideal treat for Star Wars fans who also like making waffles.

Amazon

Uncanny Brands

Steam Deck, $400+

Valve's large yet surprisingly comfortable handheld PC is mighty enough to run the latest AAA releases or even just work like a regular desktop. It's also no longer reservation-only, just in time for the holidays.

Steam

The Lord of the Rings Battle for Middle-earth Chess Set, $49

Play chess with a Tolkienian twist with this fine chess set featuring beautifully sculpted pieces.

Amazon

Target

The Ultimate Final Fantasy 14 Cookbook, $35

Go on an exciting culinary adventure with this cookbook featuring recipes inspired by the world of Final Fantasy 14, from snacks to meals to dessert. There's even a foreword from the MMO's producer/director, Naoki Yoshida.

Amazon

Target

Square Enix

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, $15

This New York Times bestseller is about love, creativity, and video games, following the story of two childhood friends over the course of 30 years as they embark on a partnership in the games industry, with plenty of ups and downs.

Amazon

Target

TP-Link AV1000 Powerline Ethernet Adapter, $55

If you're in need of levelling up your online play from Wi-Fi, then this adapter is just the ticket to getting an ethernet connection to a room without a router or a ridiculous extension cable.

Amazon

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max, $200

With the flip of a switch, there's finally a true multiplatform wireless gaming headset, which works whether you're playing on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, or mobile, and offers maximum comfort and a long battery life.

Amazon

Target

Best Buy

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, $15/mo

This monthly subscription grants you access to a large library of games for your Xbox, Windows PC, and cloud gaming, including Microsoft's exclusive games from day one.

Amazon

Xbox

Xbox Series X, $500

The most powerful console on the market offers you access to hundreds of titles via Xbox Game Pass, including releases from Microsoft's studios, like Bethesda, at launch.

Amazon

GameStop

Best Buy

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon