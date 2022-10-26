Between the new Knives Out sequel Glass Onion and the upcoming series Poker Face, director Rian Johnson is going all in on the procedural detective genre. Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) and parade of A-list guest stars like Adrian Brody, Ron Perlman, and Tim Blake Nelson, got its first teaser trailer on Wednesday. It already looks like a delight. The series is set to debut on Peacock on Jan. 26.

Poker Face follows Lyonne as Charlie, a detective with “an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying.” Armed with that uncanny talent, Charlie hits the road to solve crimes, giving the show the perfect excuse for its classic TV style mystery-a-week format. Along the way, she meets celebrity guest stars who could be victims, suspects, or something in between.

Johnson created, wrote, and directed the series, with Lyonne onboard as an executive producer as well as the series’ star. Poker Face is set for a 10-episode run, with the first four installments premiering on Jan. 26 when the series launches, and the rest airing on Thursdays.