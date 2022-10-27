 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to stream ‘Lift Me Up,’ Rihanna’s first Black Panther 2 song

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever includes two songs from Rihanna

By Austen Goslin
/ new
A female Black Panther stands up in a suit with a bejeweled mask Image: Marvel Studios

Apparently the rumors are true: Rihanna is back with new music thanks to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna is releasing two songs for the movie, which both show up in the end credits. The first song is called “Lift Me Up” and will be released on Friday morning.

“Lift Me Up” is set to come out at midnight ET on the morning of Oct. 28, according to a tweet from Rihanna on Thursday. The song will show up on most major streaming platforms including Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.

The popstar’s other song for the movie is called “Born Again,” but it’s unclear if that one will get an early release as well. This music comes as the first preview of the Black Panther sequel’s soundtrack. The accompanying album for the first movie, which included songs curated by Kendrick Lamar, turned out to be enormously popular in its own regard, with multiple hits including “All the Stars” which received several Grammy nominations and Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

The release of this single marks a huge return to music for Rihanna, who hasn’t released much since her fantastic 2016 album, Anti. In 2017 Rihanna announced she was working on another album and a year later said the album was due for release in 2019. But now five years after the original announcement she still hasn’t released an album quite yet.

The good news for fans is that the past few months mark the most promising in years for Rihanna’s new projects. In September, Rihanna announced she’d be headlining the Super Bowl along with a rumored stadium tour that will kick off in 2023. Now, with two new songs heading for theaters, streaming platforms, and radio stations, it seems like Rihanna might finally be back.

Next Up In Marvel

Loading comments...

The Latest

Netflix is grabbing one of the streaming era’s best comedies

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Junji Ito Maniac’s intro is a trippy and creepy first look at the Netflix anime

By Cass Marshall
/ new

9 things you should know before starting Marvel Snap

By Ari Notis and Pete Volk
/ new

Weapon crafting is coming to one of Destiny 2’s best raids

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Couch co-op isn’t dead — here are our favorite split-screen games

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Daniel Radcliffe basically made a Mad Max: Fury Road show

By Matt Patches
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon