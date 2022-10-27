Apex Legends’ new hero Catalyst brings goo-powered death to the battlefield

The newest hero coming to Apex Legends is Catalyst, whom fans already met in two trailers getting everyone ready for season 15, Eclipse. On Thursday, Respawn Entertainment provided a more detailed closeup of her distinctive abilities, which come from the ferrofluid that Catalyst is able to manipulate with her mind.

Catalyst’s passive ability is Barricade, which allows her to reinforce doorways (a maximum of two at a time) so that adversaries must destroy the entire door to pass through, while teammates are still free to pass without removing the reinforcement.

Her tactical ability is Piercing Spikes, which sort of means what it says in the title (as well as the video above). Catalyst lays down a pool of ferrofluid, which then rises up as a field of spikes. Opponents can traverse the field but at a heavy, persistent cost to their health.

Finally, there is Dark Veil, Catalyst’s Ultimate, which was shown Monday in Eclipse’s overall gameplay reveal. Dark Veil raises a curtain of ferrofluid that shrouds any attempt to scan what’s beyond it (hi there, Seer). Enemies may push and even shoot through it, but they will do so completely blind, and slowed, making them very vulnerable when they emerge.

Catalyst, the new map Broken Moon, a new gifting feature (to reward teammates and adversaries for well-played matches) and a new battle pass all go live with Apex Legends season 15 on Nov. 1, on all platforms — Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.