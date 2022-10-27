Netflix is grabbing one of the streaming era’s best comedies

Great news for everyone who has watched Girls5Eva or who needs to watch Girls5Eva: Girls5Eva is coming back for season 3. And with the new season moving over to Netflix it’ll be easier to keep up with than ever.

The series was previously on Peacock exclusively, which was a real hamper to one of the best shows of 2022. With a third season (and the first two) coming to Netflix, it can finally find the audience it deserves as the proper successor to 30 Rock.

Executive produced by the same team behind that show, Girls5Eva follows a group of 40-somethings who are trying to recapture their youth — namely by reforming their Spice Girl-esque girl group and conquering the music world anew. Like 30 Rock, the pop songs that fill the show hit as both great jokes and (at times) legitimate bangers. And also like 30 Rock, the jokes fly almost too fast to fully process. Everyone should watch this show (and if you’ve seen it odds are it’s time for a rewatch).

Returning for a third season are the actresses behind Girls5Eva themselves, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps. It’s not the first show to switch networks and (hopefully!) find a bump on Netflix: You, Cobra Kai, Lucifer all found way more success there after departing other networks.

Quite simply, Girls5Eva deserves the shot at true stardom those shows got, and on Netflix it might actually get it. “We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria to the global Netflix audience,” Girls5Eva’s executive producers said in a statement. “Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire.”