 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Xbox Games With Gold reveals another 2 underwhelming games for November

An Apple Arcade launch title and a remaster of a 20-year-old RTS

By Owen S. Good
/ new
Xbox’s Games with Gold logo on a green background Image: James Bareham/Polygon

Microsoft on Friday morning announced the two titles that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers get access to in November: Praetorians — HD Remaster and Dead End Job. Both are video games.

Dead End Job launched for Xbox One in December 2019, and was an Apple Arcade launch selection for phones two months before that. Praetorians — HD Remaster is a 2020 relaunch of a 2003 real-time strategy title from city-building/RTS specialist Kalypso Media. In fairness, both versions have strongly positive reputations on Steam, although PC is usually considered a better platform for that genre.

Praetorians — HD Remaster (ordinarily $19.99 from the Microsoft Store) will be available from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30; Dead End Job ($16.99) is available from Nov. 16 to Dec. 15.

Subscribers can still pick up October’s two games. Windbound, a “Moana-meets-Breath-of-the-Wild survival adventure” is available until Monday, Oct. 31. The novel strategy/simulation narrative Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition is available until Nov. 15.

Games With Gold’s notoriously weak free game offerings to subscribers have only gotten worse since October, when Microsoft stopped giving out Xbox 360 games. (Games With Gold had “reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue,” the company said in July.) Since then, Xbox Live Gold-level subscribers have gotten access to two games per month, instead of four per month that had been delivered from June 2014 to August of this year.

Loading comments...

The Latest

The D&D movie’s first bit of merch is kinda weird, but we’re here for it

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Modern Warfare 2’s Hardcore mode isn’t out yet, but it’s on the way

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The magical school movies to watch after School for Good and Evil

By Polygon Staff and Matt Patches
/ new

Modern Warfare 2 players on Xbox and PC can’t disable cross-play

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Where to find all of Bayonetta 3’s Umbran Tears

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

Netflix is grabbing one of the streaming era’s best comedies

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon