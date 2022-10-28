 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sonic the Hedgehog’s new Netflix show goes weird places in December

Amy and Tails are cyborg rebels in Sonic Prime’s new teaser

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

A new Sonic the Hedgehog animated series is heading to Netflix — and to a multiverse of new worlds called the Shatterverse — this December. Sonic Prime delivers “the Sonic you know and love,” Netflix says, but with a multi-dimensional twist. Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Shadow, Rouge the Bat, and Big the Cat are all here, but thanks to the malicious meddling of Dr. Eggman, Sonic Prime is taking Sega’s sassy hedgehog to some dark places — including one universe where longtime gal pal Amy is more machine than hedgehog and cheery sidekick Tails skulks around like a mechanized spider.

This premise is the result of a “universe-shattering event” brought on by Eggman, naturally, which tosses Sonic into an alternate dimension. The fate of the universes and those of his friends are in Sonic’s hands, and he teams up with a group of “rebels” to take the powerful Eggman down, as seen in the series’ second teaser trailer.

Leaked artwork from Sonic Prime hints that Sonic will explore multiple worlds and face down multiple Eggmans/Drs. Robotnik over the course of 24 episodes of his new Netflix show. Sonic Prime features a mostly new voice cast, with Deven Christian Mack as Sonic, Ashleigh Ball as Miles “Tails” Prower, and Brian Drummond as Eggman.

Sonic Prime starts streaming on Netflix on Dec. 15.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Overwatch 2’s next patch will nerf Zarya, Sombra, D.Va, and Genji (but not Sojourn)

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The best skills in Bayonetta 3

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

We streamed New State Mobile on Twitch

By Tara Long
/ new

All the new horror movies you can watch at home this Halloween

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Oct. 28-Nov. 1

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Overwatch 2 has a new executive producer with an impressive resume

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon