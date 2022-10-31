New Dota 2 hero’s reveal is perfectly timed

The grand finale of Dota 2’s annual tournament, The International, took place in Singapore over the weekend, and Valve used the opportunity to reveal Dota 2’s 124th hero: Muerta.

The trailer for Muerta is only 47 seconds long, and shows a woman walking under a tree. As she passes by a variety of statues and relics, nearby candles light themselves. The woman, Muerta, speaks about experiencing suffering from both the living and the dead, and how everyone fears her far more than death.

At the end of the teaser, Muerta looks at the camera and erupts, for lack of a better term, covering her body in teal-painted skeletal markings. Muerta takes clear aesthetic inspiration from classic Mexico’s Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) decorations — which, not coincidentally, is Tuesday.

Valve didn’t reveal anything about Muerta’s abilities or stats. However, based on her weapons — two glowing pistols that hang from her belt — it seems likely that she’ll be an agility-focused ranged carry. Players won’t find out for sure until Valve releases Muerta sometime in early 2023.

Prior to Muerta, the last hero added to Dota 2 was Primal Beast, who hit the lanes on Feb. 23 of this year. With Muerta not coming out until next year, it will be about a year between hero releases. This isn’t uncommon for Dota 2, which routinely goes almost a full year between new heroes. 2020 only saw a single new hero, Hoodwink, who didn’t launch until the middle of December. However, there were three new heroes added to the game in 2019, so Valve seems to release heroes when they’re ready, rather than League of Legends’ strategy of dumping a new Champion every few months.