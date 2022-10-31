 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

EA’s Iron Man game will be joined by other Marvel video games

The games will be developed for console and Windows PC

By Ana Diaz
Illustration: Lucia Pham for Polygon

Electronic Arts (EA) and Marvel announced a multi-game deal to develop “at least” three new action-adventure games for consoles and Windows PC on Monday via a release. Each game will feature an original story set in the Marvel universe, the first of which will be the previously announced Iron Man game from Motive Studios.

“At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class teams who can take our characters on heroic journeys in ways they haven’t before and collaborating with Electronic Arts will help us achieve that,” said Jay Ong, executive vice president at Marvel Games said.

EA and Marvel announced the untitled Iron Man game just last month. The Igame is planned to be a single player, third person, action-adventure game that will give “players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.” The development team on the new Iron Man game is being led by Olivier Proulx, who worked on previous Marvel titles like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

With one confirmed title on the way, we have hints as to what could be heading fans’ way next. Prior to the Iron Man rumors and confirmation, industry insider Jeff Grubb said that a game based on the hero Black Panther is in development. Another insider, Tom Henderson, later added new information saying a second game was in development, then rumored to be Iron Man.

