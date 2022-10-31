 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Apex Legends’ next battle pass trailer leans into the survival horror vibe

Dive into action in style with the battle royale’s next 110 levels of bling

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Apex Legends: Eclipse, the 15th season of Respawn Entertainment’s hero-based battle royale, launches tomorrow and with it a whole new battle pass. The studio today posted a tense, menacing trailer in addition to showing off new goodies players can grind out over the next three months.

Eclipse will introduce some all-new skydiving emotes, so players can more freely express themselves in freefall when they launch into the map. There are also sets of skins/weapons/charms/loading screens for heroes Ash, Revenant, Seer, Loba, and the all-new Catalyst. A set of reactive weapon skins will also add pizzaz for everyone.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play game; everyone can earn a Gibraltar Skin, 7 Apex Packs, 11 Weapon Skins, 4 Load Screens, 200 Apex Coins (an in-game premium currency) and more through free play. Folks who want to skip to the good stuff can pay actual cash to unlock it. Apex Legends’ official site has more details on what that gets you and what it costs. The last 10 levels of season 15’s battle pass, of course, can only be earned with playtime.

Apex Legends: Catalyst season 15 launches Nov. 1 on all platforms — Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. This season brings in Catalyst, the 25th playable legend since the game launched in 2019, along with Broken Moon, its fifth battle royale map.

