Vampire Survivors on Xbox leads November’s Game Pass lineup

Microsoft revealed 10 games coming to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service in November, including The Legend of Tianding, Somerville, and Pentiment. Leading the group, though, is surprise hit Vampire Survivors making the leap to Xbox consoles. Though the game is available on for Windows PC via Game Pass, it hasn’t yet been playable on Xbox consoles — and come Nov. 10, it will be.

These 10 games will roll out on Xbox Game Pass beginning today and through Nov. 15. Here’s the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass for the first half of the month:

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 1

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season (PC) — Nov. 1

Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 3

Football Manager 2023 (PC) — Nov. 8

Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 8

Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 8

Vampire Survivors (Console) — Nov. 10

Pentinment (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 15

Somerville (Console and PC) — Nov. 15

Alongside Vampire Survivors, Pentiment, Somerville, and Return to Monkey Island are standouts and new releases. Somerville, for its part, is the debut game from developer Jumpship; the sci-fi adventure looks mysterious and beautiful. Pentiment is the new release from Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios inspired by woodcut prints, while Return to Monkey Island is the long-awaited return to Rob Gilbert’s beloved franchise.

With the 10 new games, Microsoft is pulling others from the subscription service. You’ll have until Nov. 8 and Nov. 15, respectively, to give these a go.

Leaving Nov. 8

Football Manager 2022 (PC)

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Leaving Nov. 15