 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Last of Us premieres on HBO in January

HBO Max app quietly leaks show’s release date

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
pedro pascal crouching, with bella ramsey at his side Image: HBO

At long last, The Last of Us live-action adaptation for HBO has a premiere date — one that HBO Max subscribers may have noticed on the title page for the show.

The release date appears to have quietly sneaked out on the streaming service: In the United States, on The Last of Us season 1 sneak peek page, a text description reveals that the show will arrive on Jan. 15. Meanwhile, in the U.K., the release date appears to be Jan. 16.

the last of us preview as seen on HBO Max, featuring a dim photo of Pedro Pascal; text says that the show arrives on Jan. 15 Image: HBO Max via Polygon

Based on Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic adventure game of the same name, The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones) as Joel and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones, Hilda) as Ellie. The first few glimpses of the show have all looked incredibly faithful to the video game.

The series is created by Craig Mazin, the creator and writer behind HBO’s Chernobyl. The series will be led by Game of Thrones breakout stars Pedro Pascal, who will play Joel, and Bella Ramsey, who will play Ellie. The series will also include Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Tommy and Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Tess. The series is being developed and executive produced by Neil Druckmann from Naughty Dog, the studio that developed both of The Last of Us video games.

The Last of Us season 1 will run 10 episodes.

Loading comments...

The Latest

We streamed New State Mobile on Twitch

By Tara Long
/ new

Hearthstone revisits Warcraft’s best baddy and adds a new hero class

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Kojima reveals the next famous face coming to his unannounced game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Filed under:

The must-watch anime to look out for in the fall 2022 season

By Toussaint Egan and Polygon Staff

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Duskull (cempasúchill flower crown) be Shiny?

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee
/ new

The Mighty Ducks nostalgia comes to NHL 23 for movie’s 30th anniversary

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon