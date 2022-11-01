The Last of Us premieres on HBO in January

At long last, The Last of Us live-action adaptation for HBO has a premiere date — one that HBO Max subscribers may have noticed on the title page for the show.

The release date appears to have quietly sneaked out on the streaming service: In the United States, on The Last of Us season 1 sneak peek page, a text description reveals that the show will arrive on Jan. 15. Meanwhile, in the U.K., the release date appears to be Jan. 16.

Based on Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic adventure game of the same name, The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones) as Joel and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones, Hilda) as Ellie. The first few glimpses of the show have all looked incredibly faithful to the video game.

The series is created by Craig Mazin, the creator and writer behind HBO’s Chernobyl. The series will be led by Game of Thrones breakout stars Pedro Pascal, who will play Joel, and Bella Ramsey, who will play Ellie. The series will also include Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Tommy and Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Tess. The series is being developed and executive produced by Neil Druckmann from Naughty Dog, the studio that developed both of The Last of Us video games.

The Last of Us season 1 will run 10 episodes.