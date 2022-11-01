Kojima reveals the next famous face coming to his unannounced game

Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions is once again teasing its next project by revealing who will star in it. On Tuesday, the developer announced that actor Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, Invasion) will join Elle Fanning in Kojima Productions’ new project, which has not been formally announced but is being slowly and cryptically revealed.

Kojima Productions confirmed Kutsuna’s involvement in the project — which could be a new property titled Overdose or a sequel to Death Stranding — with a new poster featuring the actor’s face bathed in red light. Like Fanning’s reveal, which asked “Who am I?”, Kutsuna’s poster included a question: “Where am I?” It also featured the text “A Hideo Kojima game” and Kutsuna’s name.

That poster featured an additional layer: a second, all-black poster with the words “How come?” and an icon that appears to be a tentacled creature with a shark-like fin.

What does any of this mean? Mostly that Kojima Productions founder Hideo Kojima apparently still enjoys being enigmatic in his pre-reveal marketing, and that his predilection for collecting famous faces will only increase, not decrease as his studio prepares its sophomore game. One could also speculate that Kojima Productions is readying an imminent reveal of its next project, with Kojima himself conducting interviews where he boasts that his next game is “almost like a new medium.”

“If this succeeds, it will turn things around,” Kojima recently told The Guardian, “not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well.”

Kojima himself has hinted on Twitter that further cryptic reveals are coming, but hasn’t spilled any real details about what Kojima Productions’ next thing will be. We do know that the developer is working with Microsoft on a “completely new” game for Xbox, although this sounds like it could be some way off: “It may take some time,” Kojima said when announcing the game earlier this year. The studio is also working with Sony, which published Death Stranding on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and various PlayStation executives (e.g., Hermen Hulst, Jim Ryan) have recently visited Kojima Productions in Tokyo.

We could find out more about Kojima’s mystery game next month, when The Game Awards 2022 — hosted by Kojima pal and Death Stranding cameo-er Geoff Keighley — streams on Dec. 9.